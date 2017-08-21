Learn a new language or skill with Cudoo’s online course library — only $29

There are any number of reasonable ways to improve your life. Yet when you get right down to it, almost every method of self-improvement out there boils down to learning new things and acquiring new knowledge.

If developing a new skill or even learning a new language is on your personal or professional to-do list, consider this deal for a two-year pass to Cudoo’s giant archive of self-study courses and videos, available right now for only $29 (over 90 percent off) from TNW Deals.

With your one-time purchase, you get the all-access keys to Cudoo’s vast assortment of lessons covering literally hundreds of topics. Learn anything you want at any pace you want 24/7/365.

If you’re into languages, your Cudoo teaching goes well beyond standard option languages like Spanish, French and German. In fact, you can find video-based courses in over 160 languages, including everything from valuable possibilities like Mandarin, Farsi or American Sign Language through more esoteric offerings like Kinyarwanda (the language of Rwanda), Romansh (spoken in Switzerland) or even Klingon. Yep, the one from “Star Trek”…

If you’re looking to start a new career, you can jump into one of more than 30 bundles of professional development training, including courses in marketing, conflict resolution, talent management, finance and more. If your computer skills could use a boost, pick from nearly 100 classes, covering everything from staples like Word and PowerPoint to handling Windows operation system issues.

There are even courses in speciality fields like CPR training, first aid, or even dealing with retail customers.

Basically, if it’s out there to be learned, you can probably get a leg up on understanding it with this limited time offer from Cudoo for less than $30.

