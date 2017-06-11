Build for the web of the future with the Perfect Python Programming Bundle — for under $25

If you’d like to elbow your way into the ranks of professional web development, you may want to seriously consider mastering Python as one of your go-to coding tools. It’s easy to learn, easy to use, works well with other coding disciplines and is generally a coder’s best friend when it comes to completing a build on time and under budget.

Over these three courses, you’ll see why Python is such a skeleton key coding language for web developers with a true eye toward the cutting edge:

Introduction to Programming and Coding for Everyone with JavaScript – a $295 value

Start with this training wheels primer into all things JavaScript, the most widely-used programming language around and the bedrock of Python. As you understand and even write programs in JavaScript, you’ll build up the basic skill set to advance on to more advanced coding areas.

Python 3 Programming Essentials – a $295 value

Find out why Python is lurking under the hood of tech giants like YouTube, Instagram and Reddit. As you learn the Python structure and commands, then write, debug and execute Python apps, you start to see the multi-faceted power a practiced Python programmer wields.

Advanced Python 3 Programming – a $295 value

Advance your Python knowledge to the next level with this package of high-end Python practices. From creating GUIs to networking apps to SQL database management, this course puts all your Python learning into practical use, giving you the basis to take your programming ideas into new unexplored areas.

