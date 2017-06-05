Pull your life tasks together with the all-new, feature-packed Pagico 8.7 — for just $19.99

One thing we can basically all agree on is that the world is a crazy busy place. With so many different projects, notes, appointments and tasks on everyone’s to-do list, trying to keep them all straight in your head will eventually lead to disaster – which is why enlisting a killer app like Pagico 8.7 to pull all those agenda items under one organized roof is invaluable.

Whip your life into shape with Pagico 8.7 right now by picking up this task management platform for only $19.99 (60 percent off) from TNW Deals.

With Pagico’s easy-to-use interface, you’ll be able to keep any eye on all of your projects and contacts in one place while you organize (and even cross-reference) your tasks, notes and other files.

Schedule and adjust your day planner with the push of a button and sync data between all of your devices for six months.

With this latest Pagico iteration, you’ll also get 14 new features and over 50 major improvements to the program that only make an already jam-packed management tool that much more powerful.

Pagico 8.7 will help you put your work and personal affairs in perfect order, while assuring critical tasks and appointments never fall through the cracks. You can start by picking up Pagico 8.7 for the price of a dinner out – just $19.99 while this offer lasts.

