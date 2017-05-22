Take your email game to the next level with MailBird Pro – just $19

There’s always a moment of dread when your check your email – because for every new email you receive, it probably comes with a new task you need to put on your personal radar. The feature-packed Mailbird will not only streamline your inbox, it’ll help get your life running more smoothly and efficiently.

Right now, you can get lifetime access to Mailbird’s host of tools for only $19, 75 percent off, from TNW Deals.

On its most basic level, Mailbird handles all the email organization tasks of a top-notch email client. Swiftly funnel multiple email accounts into one seamlessly routed stream, depositing relevant emails into your custom-designed folders while weeding out spam and other junk mail you can safely discard.

But Mailbird distinguishes itself as more than a simple email client. With its nifty integration of instant messaging, task management and calendar functions, Mailbird doesn’t just organize your correspondence… it can organize your entire life.

You can personalize emails, loop in social platforms like Facebook, Twitter, Dropbox and more, and merge contacts from multiple email accounts into one perfect system – you’ll save mountains of time with Mailbird’s intuitive integration.

A lifetime subscription to Mailbird usually costs $79, so don’t miss out on this limited time chance to get one of the most powerful email clients available for just $19.

Get this deal

