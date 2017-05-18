Learn what it takes to build a professional computer system for just $41

No two computer systems are created equal. There are so many ways to go about assembling a functioning computer network that the possibilities are nearly infinite.

But knowing the building blocks of putting together and running a strong system is essential knowledge these days. So get the fundamental training you need with this System Administration and Infrastructure Management course bundle, which is on sale right now for only $41 (a 90 percent discount) from TNW Deals.

This package offers up eight courses featuring 95 hours of training, all tasked with breaking down and helping you understand Linux, Docker, Git, and a host of other foundational system technologies. That includes:

The Complete Guide to LPIC 1 Linux Administrator Exam – a $50 value

The Linux operating system powers servers and cloud systems everywhere… so learn it all here.

Professional Guide to Windows Server 2016 – a $60 value

Configure networking features, manage storage solutions and more with the most recent version of Microsoft’s server technology.

Fundamentals of Unix and Linux System Administration – a $69 value

Dive into Linux system administration, including scripting, package management and more.

Linux Shell Programming for Beginners – a $49 value

Use Linux automated commands to cut hours of time off your system builds.

Become An AWS Certified Solutions Architect: Associate – a $49 value

Learn how companies run their operations through Amazon Web Services, the world’s most powerful cloud platform.

Git and Github Essentials – a $40 value

Understand how Git tracks all your system changes and keeps you from time-consuming errors.

Docker for Professionals: The Practical Guide – a $69 value

Know and use Docker, the development pro’s means of delivering and deploying new code.

Vagrant Essentials: Learn DevOps Using Vagrant – a $30 value

Create pristine, self-contained virtual development environments with Vagrant.

Learn all you need to know to create and manage complex IT systems for just $41, more than $300 off the regular price.

