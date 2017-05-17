Run Linux like a power user with this immersive training for under $20

If you’re a hardcore web pro, there’s a decent chance you’re also a devotee of the Linux operating system. Sure, Windows and iOS come with lots of fun frills and added features, but for down and dirty, uncluttered programming and system operations, many coding beasts say the open-source creative freedom of Linux can’t be beaten.

If you’re looking to jump into the Linux pool, or just need a brush-up, now’s the time to land this complete Linux Power User Bundle of courses – on sale for only $19 (over 90 percent off) from TNW Deals.

With over 22 hours of battle-tested instruction, you’ll have the five core tenets of this training down in no time.

High Availability for the LAMP Stack – a $99 value

LAMP stands for Linux, Apache, MySQL, and PHP… in this step-by-step guide, you’ll find out how they work together to create reliable sites.

Learn Linux in 5 Days and Level Up Your Career – a $50 value

Master the basics of Linux concepts and commands, including accessing a Linux server, navigating Linux file systems, and customizing your shell prompt.

Linux Alternatives to Windows Applications – a $199 value

Understand Linux programs that do the same things as your Windows favorites – and run them in a virtual environment.

Linux for Beginners – a $50 value

The ABC’s of Linux in one simple, beginner course.

Linux Command Line Essentials: Become a Linux Power User! – a $199 value

Learn how to use the critical Linux Command Line to maneuver through Linux systems and locate important commands with ease.

Start using Linux expertise as an enticing new line on your resume with this all-inclusive training, available now at the limited time price of $19 while this offer lasts.

