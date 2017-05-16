Design with a mobile user in mind with this cross platform training — pay what you want

It seems like a small issue, but when a website that looks fine on your laptop looks like a disjointed mess when viewed on a mobile device… well, the problems are obvious. Scalability is a major consideration for any web developer, so learn the ways of cleaning up your mobile presentation with a complete Mobile Cross Platform Development Bundle.

And right now, you can pick up this full 106 hours of instruction from TNW Deals for basically any price you want to pay.

When you commit to paying anything at all for this training, you’ll automatically get full access to the Learn Mobile App Development with Ionic Framework course, which introduces you to an open source library of mobile-friendly programming features that will look great and work great, regardless of your platform.

While Ionic Framework is worth the price alone, there’s still plenty more to learn. So once you agree to pay the average price paid by other customers, you’ll receive another eight courses to round out your training.

You’ll receive:

Learn to Build Mobile Apps with React Native – a $50 value

React Native cleans up problems between a site and JavaScript, creating natural, scalable apps.

Learn MeteorJS by Building 10 Real World Projects – a $50 value

Use Meteor’s easily added apps to create the project you want with limited coding time.

Learn jQuery Mobile from Scratch – a $40 value

With jQuery, you can build apps in and for any environment.

Projects in PhoneGap – a $49 value

Build 10 apps with PhoneGap, using just HTML, CSS and JavaScript.

iOS 10 and Swift 3: Complete Developer Course – a $100 value

Create over 20 real iOS 10 apps as you master Swift and Xcode.

Sketch 3 from A to Z: Become an App Designer – a $75 value

With Sketch, you’ll design dynamic, development-ready mobile app user interfaces that pop.

In-App Purchases for iPhone Apps – a $75 value

In-app purchases are big money makers… find out how they work!

The Complete Mobile App Design From Scratch: Design 15 Apps – a $200 value

Use Photoshop, Sketch 4, After Effects, Flinto and more to build apps using tools you’ll need.

Together, these courses retail for almost $700, so get them all for just a fraction of that with this limited time deal.

