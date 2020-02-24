Pardon the Intrusion #11: No more passwords

Subscribe to this bi-weekly newsletter here!

Here’s a double dose of good news for those who value their personal device security. (So, hopefully everyone.)

First off, Google has open-sourced its security key technology, allowing anyone to build their own hardware security key for the strongest level of two-factor authentication (2FA). Because, as we all know, SMS is no longer a secure means for 2FA.

By opening up OpenSK, Google hopes it will be embraced by the wider community, making it easier to spot bugs, add features, and customize it.

Security keys are phishing-resistant, which basically means that they can protect your accounts from being hijacked. The underlying principle is based on the FIDO — Fast IDentity Online — standard that aims to solve the problem of over-reliance on passwords.

Which brings us to the second piece of good news: Apple is the latest company to join the FIDO Alliance, the open industry association that oversees the FIDO standard and already counts Google, Amazon, ARM, and Intel as some of its members. That’s not all though. The iPhone maker is also proposing a new standard that upgrades the one-time passwords (OTP) that you receive as SMS. We are all aware that SMSes can be hijacked or intercepted, and Apple is aware of that risk.

The solution attempts to reduce the chances of phishing by standardizing the format of such 2FA messages:

747723 is your XYZ authentication code.

@XYZ.com #747723

As it stands, these SMSes come in a variety of text formats.

Switching to a unified format makes it easy for apps and services to automatically extract the OTP from the SMS and complete the login operation without your intervention. All good. But…

Even if, let’s assume, all companies come aboard for this, there’s a major red flag — SMS text verification is an inherently insecure idea, period.

That Apple is pushing for this standard is baffling to the say the least. What’s more, it does little to disrupt the status quo and steer users (and companies) away from SMS-based authentication. At best, it’s a stopgap solution.

Hopefully, now that Apple has joined the FIDO Alliance, we can soon start taking a step forward in putting passwords to rest.

***

What’s trending in security?

In the past two weeks, Maastricht University paid 30 Bitcoin in ransom to hackers, a software bug exposed personal identification (CPR) numbers for 1.26 million Danish citizens, and Israel’s election day app had a flaw that potentially allowed access to a database containing the personal info of 6.4 million citizens.

Codebreakers ahoy! Jim Sanborn, the man behind the cryptographic sculpture Kryptos , has offered a fresh clue to solve it. It’s a word: “NORTHEAST.” [ The New York Times ]

Kryptos The New York Times You can create a virtual traffic jam in Google Maps by walking around the streets with 99 smartphones. [ Simon Weckert ]

Simon Weckert The US government claimed Huawei can secretly access mobile-phone networks around the world through “back doors” designed for use by law enforcement. But Huawei has fired back, pointing out that the US itself has a long history of spying on phone networks. [ The Wall Street Journal / Huawei ]

The Wall Street Journal Huawei I ndia’s data protection bill seeks to penalize re-identification of user data, even when it’s for purposes of cybersecurity research. [ WIRED ]

WIRED How North Korea is evading international sanctions to make money illicitly off the internet — bank theft, cryptocurrency mining, and counterfeit video games. [ Recorded Future ]

Recorded Future The US has charged 4 members of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) 54th Research Institute with hacking into Equifax in 2017. [ CyberScoop ]

CyberScoop Online sneaker marketplace StockX finally added two-factor authentication, almost six months after a massive data breach last August. But too bad, it’s SMS based. [ StockX ]

Netherlands-based Maastricht University paid 30 Bitcoin in ransom to hackers — dubbed “TA505” — who encrypted some of its critical systems in a cyberattack late December, as ransomware gangs are increasingly tampering with industrial control systems and dumping stolen data for all to see. [ Maastricht University ]

tampering with industrial control systems dumping stolen data Maastricht University Cybercriminals are abusing code repository platform Bitbucket to deliver a variety of malware. The malicious repositories have since been deactivated. [ Cybereason

Cybereason Scammers are playing on Coronavirus fears to send malicious phishing emails in an attempt to breach companies. [ IBM X-Force / Proofpoint ]

IBM X-Force Proofpoint The Emotet botnet is now leveraging insecure Wi-Fi networks to infect devices that are connected to them, thereby rapidly increasing its spread. [ Binary Defense ]

Binary Defense A software bug, that went unfixed for 5 years between February 2, 2015, and January 24, 2020, exposed personal identification (CPR) numbers for 1.26 million Danish citizens, a fifth of the country’s total population. [ ZDNet ]

Data Point

FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3) published the 2019 Internet Crime Report, and revealed that cybercrime contributed to individual and business losses of $3.5 billion in 2019 alone, up from $2.7 billion in 2018. IC3 received 467,361 complaints, an average of nearly 1,300 every day. Of the age groups impacted, those between 20 to 29 suffered the least loss — of $174.6 million.

“The most frequently reported complaints were phishing and similar ploys, non-payment/non-delivery scams, and extortion. The most financially costly complaints involved business email compromise, romance or confidence fraud, and spoofing, or mimicking the account of a person or vendor known to the victim to gather personal or financial information,” the report says.

Takeaway: With phishing, smishing (SMS phishing) and pharming (redirecting users to bogus websites) being the most common entry points for cybercrime, it’s crucial that you double-check everything you receive, whether it’s emails or SMSes. Moral of the story: don’t click suspicious links.

