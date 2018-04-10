TNW’s Big Spam: Meet the first VR porn star

Welcome to our second ever newsletter takeover.

Ela Darling, the queen of VR porn, feminist activist, and avid robot enthusiast, has pulled together her favorite stuff from around the internet. She’s also joining us on TNW Answers tomorrow. Have you asked her your question yet? Make it good, and maybe we’ll feature it here… 👀

Meet Ela

Hey TNW! Who the heck am I? Good question.

Here’s an article from Rolling Stone that will give you an idea of what I’m about. *Spoiler alert* it’s mostly porn, sex worker advocacy, nerd culture, and virtual reality.

What’s it like being a porn star? I’ve never read a more honest representation than this piece by my friend and inspiration, Lorelei Lee: “Once You Have Made Pornography”.

If you’re new to discussions concerning the stigmatization of porn, check out this New York Times article by my good friend Lux Alptraum: “What Americans Get Wrong About Porn”. You can find more from her on her site.

With “Ready Player One” — a book based movie depicting a reality where VR and 80s pop culture nostalgia rule the world — hitting box offices, it’s the perfect time to check out this satire by Nat Silverman for McSweeney’s called “Ready Player Two: Girl Stuff”.

Speaking of Ernest Cline, porn, and nerd stuff, I would be remiss to praise him for Ready Player One without sharing this hot take by Merricat on another one of his short writings, Nerd Porn Auteur.

Also, take a few minutes to learn why two sex trafficking bills that recently passed through the American Congress, SESTA and FOSTA, will fail to help victims and almost definitely will result in the death and endangerment of sex workers. The effects these laws have on the internet will stretch far beyond the USA.

My friend and frequent co-star Sovereign Syre and I wrote and starred in this fun show called Boss Bitches of History a few years ago. Why don’t you let us teach you about Cleopatra or Marie- Josèphe dite Angélique? Sadly it was scrapped after only two episodes.

I’m also featured in this cool book about VR called Future Presence, written by Peter Rubin, the Senior Editor of Wired. I use the phrase “Pee Monster” in my interview, so that’s something.