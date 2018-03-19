TNW’s Big Spam: Too much peen for a Monday?

“Once untrustworthy, always restricted.” No, that’s not a Black Mirror episode title or text from your mother. China is going to start banning citizens with bad “social credit” from certain forms of travel.

Why Facebook will carry a health warning within five years.

You’ve been spending all your life not worrying about Nintendo characters’ sex lives… until Nintendo released an image of Luigi’s bulge. How did we get here and how do we go back.

The difference between Tumblr and Twitter is that Twitter users are all upset about Luigi's dick bulge because they're so fucking basic and Tumblr users are doing Algebra to figure out that it's roughly 3.7" flacid and they're so happy for him to have a dick. pic.twitter.com/BlQynFRaZd — Christopher Butcher 🍀 (@Comics212) March 15, 2018

Speaking of peen, the Amsterdam Pirate Party is using its leader’s penis to promote piracy.

Not speaking of peen, our EIC went to the first ever Vatican City hackathon. Here’s why VHacks made a lot of sense.

Tweet of the day: Beautiful. so i went searching for the most beautiful mutant powerlines in google earth pic.twitter.com/9MxXemjq3u — Ada Rook (@rooksfeather) March 15, 2018 Love you, mean it!