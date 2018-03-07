TNW’s Big Spam: Stop punching robots
Wednesdaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaay!!!
Top trending tech news:
😬 A researcher found 50k WordPress sites infected with crypto mining malware (TNW)
😮 Blackberry is suing Facebook over app patents (BBC)
📷 Sony, Nikon, etc. have created a unified platform for smart cameras (TNW)
What we’re talking about:
We probably shouldn’t have to say this, but punching robots won’t stop driverless cars.
Facebook chose blue for its logo to evoke trust (lol). Here’s how designers can use color to sway users’ emotions.
To the media, Gaza is a land of sealed borders, conflict, and 50% unemployment rate. But its tech scene is thriving.
Electric clocks in Europe have been running slow for over a month. This is definitely why I’ve been arriving late to work.
VR is a powerful tool that can be used for many things… including pretending you’re George W. Bush in a bathtub.
Google Street View announced it will add free tours of the Disney Parks to its site. You’ll never have to rub up against sweaty tourists in socks and sandals again.
Tweet of the day:
Hot Pockets is tired of your shit, and frankly so are we.
No
— Hot Pockets (@hotpockets) March 5, 2018
Just going to link to this tweet to save time when we get asked:
1) Are Hot Pockets ravioli?
2) Are Hot Pockets pizza flavored Pop Tarts?
3) Are Hot Pockets just bigger pizza rolls?
— Hot Pockets (@hotpockets) March 5, 2018
Love you, mean it!
ugly poll
… KIDDING, no ugly poll today.
BUT we do have a request. Tomorrow is International Women’s Day, and we want to hear from you. Diversity and gender equity in the tech industry has come a long way, but there’s still a long way to go. Take a minute, step back, and look at the full picture — what do you think the state of women in tech is today?
Tomorrow we're making a special newsletter for the holiday. We're not quite sure what it'll look like yet, but we want your input. Tweet us, send us a FB message, comment on this article, send us a fruit basket… let us know what International Women's Day means to you, and what this means for tech… and you might star in tomorrow's Big Spam.
