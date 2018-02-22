TNW’s Big Spam: Google doesn’t want you to send a message to Barack Obama

The FCC’s official net neutrality repeal document is here. Read it and weep.

After the #TwitterLockout yesterday left many Trump supporters with thousands of fewer followers, many of them also found themselves temporarily locked out of their Twitter account. How tragic.

Facebook, Google, and Microsoft gurus all say AI will help workers, not replace them.

Google doesn’t want you to “send a message to Barack Obama”.

Check out this “campaign video” about how the internet is broken — it’s a minute long of saying absolutely nothing, to the tune of thumping EDM music.

