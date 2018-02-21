TNW’s Big Spam: What do you call a week without a Wednesday?

Q: What do you call a week without a Wednesday? Top trending tech news: 🚗 Uber officially launched Uber Express POOL (TechCrunch)

⏰ Jeff Bezos bought a really expensive clock (TNW)

🎵 Spotify announced its first new hardware product (TNW) What we’re talking about:

Jeff Bezos just installed a $42 million 10,000-year clock on his property. Because he can.

Twitter banned thousands of Russian bot accounts yesterday — and Trump supporters are pissed. Follow the mayhem with #TwitterLockout.

Twitter Locked me out tonight. Lost 2,000 followers simply because I’m a conservative voice exposing Liberal hypocrisy! #TwitterLockOut — 🇺🇸CHIZ 👌🏻 (@CHIZMAGA) February 21, 2018

16-year-old Maxime Coutté was inspired by the VR anime series Sword Art Online but couldn’t afford an Oculus Rift. So he built his own. And your 16-year-old is still shoving rocks up his nose.

Remember deepfakes? They’re getting better and better. The latest ones of Trump are the most convincing yet.

Stanford made an AI gaydar and it’s bullshit.

Tweet of the day: Change my mind. pic.twitter.com/1TmB9OoIXn — [mykiel] (@themhours) February 20, 2018 Love you, mean it!