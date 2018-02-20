TNW’s Big Spam: Show Google your eyeballs

Tuesday … two-day… you-day… me-day… my day… fri-day… Happy Friday !!!

(I don’t know. Let’s pretend.) Top trending tech news: (I don’t know. Let’s pretend.) 🚕 Sony Corp. to launch AI taxi service in Japan (TechCrunch)

😮 Coinbase and Visa deny fault in last week’s crypto overcharging disaster (TNW)

🚁 A drone reportedly caused a helicopter crash (BBC) What we’re talking about:

Google can now predict heart disease just by scanning your eyes. 👀

A shady cryptocurrency just partnered with Hollywood actor Steven Seagal for added shadiness. This should go well.

FADER rounded up the best Twitter reactions to Fergie’s cringey rendition of the national anthem during the NBA All-Star Game.

Work in a coworking space but hate talking to people? Here’s how to deal.

A new game called Super Seducer just oozed onto the Steam market. Don’t worry — it’s just as creepy as it sounds.

Twitter is full of crazy videos of Indonesia’s Mount Sinabung erupting.

WATCH: Shocking video of Mount Sinabung erupting in Indonesia. pic.twitter.com/wd7AhbbVrQ — Breaking911 Nature (@B911Nature) February 19, 2018

Happn wants to become the Pokemon Go of love.

Olympic athletes representing Italy entering a training facility in Pyeonchang, South Korea (2018) pic.twitter.com/dP0tJtuJHv — phil bowen (@philxbowen) February 15, 2018