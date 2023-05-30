Thomas is a senior reporter at TNW. He covers European tech, with a focus on deeptech, startups, and government policy. Thomas is a senior reporter at TNW. He covers European tech, with a focus on deeptech, startups, and government policy.

A UK startup has tapped ChatGPT to build a text-to-music playlist generator.

The AI system is the brainchild of Uppbeat, an audio platform based in Leeds. Targeting content creators, the feature finds copyright-free tracks for video soundtracks. Uppbeat claims it’s the first tool that lets people use their own language to find the songs they want.

“Generative AI music is rife with copyright and overall quality issues,” said Lewis Foster, CEO of Uppbeat, in a statement. “Our catalogue is full of incredible artists and AI doesn’t come closet. But, we asked ourselves, ‘What if we can use AI to help creators pinpoint the perfect copyright-free music for their content?’

“This ‘What if?’ moment has evolved into our game-changing AI Playlist Generator and I’m excited to share it with the world. We believe it promises to positively impact the way creators soundtrack their content with AI. Give it a try!”

To use the tool, just enter a description of your video, scene, music vibe, or personality. The system will then return a custom playlist of matches from Uppbeat’s catalogue of tracks.

As the tool is currently available in a freemium version, we tried to give it a whirl.

The system can process a diverse array of prompts. Credit: Uppbeat

We asked for a playlist about an apt scene: “A tech boss uses AI to take over the world.” Within seconds, the machine spat out a mix titled, “Tech Takeover Tunes.”

We were impressed by the selection. Although smash hits were lacking, it was a suitable soundtracking for a cyborg Musk pillaging his way across the planet.

You can try the tool for yourself at the Uppbeat website.