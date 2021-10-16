This Linux and Git training can be a big step in your web development career

Hot deals courtesy of The Next Web. Hot deals courtesy of The Next Web.

TLDR: The Mastering Linux and Git Certification Bundle offers insight into the open-source operating system, even if you’ve never touched a line of Linux code before.

Everybody knows about Windows and MacOS. But everybody doesn’t know serious computing. While those operating systems may run all the personal PCs you see, the world’s most powerful computers run on the operating system real experts swear by: Linux.

In fact, in a check of the world’s 500 fastest supercomputers, each and every one of the most primed and masterfully equipped computers running today run on the Linux operating system. You can learn everything it takes to manage the open-source OS that powers the web with the training available in The Mastering Linux and Git Certification Bundle ($19, over 90 percent off, from TNW Deals).

This collection of eight courses and over 34 hours of training not only schools up users on everything they need to know to use and build through Linux, but a hearty introduction to using Git as well, the software tracking system that keeps projects orderly and on pace, even across an entire team.

First, Mastering Linux Command Line gets the Linux tutelage underway, covering the fundamentals of working with the Linux on the basics before progressing to more advanced skills.

After getting a handle on common Linux tasks like working with file attributes and permissions, using “cron” to schedule tasks and creating your own AWS Linux EC2 instance to practice, further courses take the next step. Mastering Bash Shell Scripting has users learning how to write scripts to automate repeated tasks to save loads of coding time. And Mastering Secure Shell (SSH) takes students inside what port forwarding and tunneling are all about.

Then, users also get a full exploration of Git, starting with Git Essentials for Beginners. With this training, students get a handle on using Git for their personal projects, tracking code changes and versions so even if there’s a problem later, users can backtrack and fix the issue.

Git: Searching, Rewriting History and Reset as well as Git: Branching and Merging get even further into using this vital utility, exploring everything from using git repositories to merging branches, creating stashes and more.

Each course in The Mastering Linux and Git Certification Bundle is a $200 value, but right now, the entire collection is available now for a whole lot less at just $19, less than $3 per course.

