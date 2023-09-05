Just as the chill of autumn sets in, the recruitment business heats up. With key decision-makers returning from summer holidays, the job boards are suddenly repopulated with exciting new opportunities.

This makes September one of the busiest months in recruitment (second only to the New Year rush in January) and a strategic time to put your best foot forward with potential new employers.

It also makes it a great time to self-assess.

How do you look on paper?

A second or third pair of eyes on your CV is a good idea. Refresh your résumé to include recently acquired and relevant skills — this is especially important if you’ve been with your current employer since before the pandemic.

Recruitment (particularly in the tech industry) has changed drastically in the past two years, which means that employers have likely tweaked their expectations for candidates in your field.

You should also invest some time in drafting template cover letters that you can adapt quickly as exciting opportunities arise.

Consider your corporate image

It’s also a good time to do some clever networking and consider following key employers and senior unit managers in your field on social media.

Attend some industry events if you can, even in webinar form, and join industry-specific associations as membership can show how motivated and passionate you are, giving you a leg up on the recruitment ladder.

While you’re at it, Google — and Google Image — yourself and pimp your social media feeds so they contain the sort of posts you’d like any potential employer to see, should they happen to take a glance. Recent research has shown that they do.

Refine your game plan

Next, plan the intensity of your attack: Are you actively or passively seeking a new path? How many applications do you want to engage in per month? If you’re approached to enter a recruitment process, is your heart in it?

If the answer is no, don’t fret: the right role in your inbox could turn you into an eager candidate.

Keep your options open, but beware of casting your net too wide. Recruiters are often uneasy when they identify mass-application candidates. Instead, tailor your approach.

Word-of-mouth matters

References and recommendations are about to become important again. Contact your existing referees to give them a heads-up that you’re on the prowl and refresh their memory as to why you’re a great candidate.

Consider adding new references from your current working life, if you can do so discreetly. And brush up on what recruitment agents or corporate HR departments are asking referees these days.

Even if it’s been a while since you’ve been on the job application treadmill, bear in mind that some things never go out of fashion. Research before an interview is the number one thing that impresses hiring managers, but polite follow-up afterward is almost as important.

Finally — get yourself on the job boards. Pencil in a daily visit to the House of Talent Job Board, where autumn really is a fruitful time for job hunters.

People Partner, Revolut UK, Remote (United Kingdom)

Revolut’s UK team is looking for a People Partner to drive the bank’s people strategy, shape policy, copperfasten results, and instil the right culture. You’ll collaborate with the HR team to champion compliance, operational readiness, and support organisational design, all while enhancing the inclusive workplace culture Revolut is proud of. Policy expertise, analytical skills, and a data-driven outlook are three of the big pluses for candidates in this remote role, based in the UK. Read more about working for Revolut at the House of Talent Job Board.

Staff Software Engineer, PayFit, Paris

PayFit is an intuitive cloud-based payroll and employee management solution designed specifically for SMBs. They’re seeking a Staff Software Engineer to drive the evolution of PayFit’s SaaS architecture, empower teams to build a sustainable product and promote innovation. You’ll lead critical cross-functional initiatives with a systematic problem-solving approach, coupled with strong communication skills, and a sense of ownership. You will build a culture of technical excellence: data-driven decisions, best practices, incremental delivery, continuous improvements, reliability, observability, and ownership. Discover everything you need to know here.

Senior Data Governance / Data Standard Expert (f/m/x), ZEISS Group, München

This Senior Data Governance role will play a crucial part in shaping the future of data governance at the enterprise level, and contribute to the success of the digital transformation at ZEISS. You will break down data silos and create interoperability to improve data integrity and maximise the use of shared resources. Plus, you will first run an as-is analysis to establish a roadmap for data standards, and then steer internal data standardisation initiatives. If this sounds like the role for you, you can find out more now.

Refreshing your career this autumn? Browse hundreds of newly added job opportunities at the House of Talent Job Board today