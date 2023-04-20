Reddit expands its European operation with a new hub in Amsterdam

Ioanna is a writer at TNW. She covers the full spectrum of the European tech ecosystem, with a particular interest in startups, sustainabili (show all) Ioanna is a writer at TNW. She covers the full spectrum of the European tech ecosystem, with a particular interest in startups, sustainability, green tech, AI, and EU policy. With a background in the humanities, she has a soft spot for social impact-enabling technologies.

Following its European expansion in Dublin, London, and Berlin in the past few years, Reddit is now opening its first regional sales hub in Amsterdam.

Centrally located in the wider European market, adjacent to countries with a strong customer base such as Germany and France, and breeding a competitive talent pool, the Dutch capital emerged as the perfect location to further drive the growth the US-based company has seen in Western Europe.

The hub’s mission is to bring together the platform’s EMEA markets in a central location and support a wide array of customers spread across Europe in meeting their advertising goals. It will house over 50 employees in sales and engineering, and serve as the home base for the EMEA Ads Engineering team as well.

According to Susanne Mostertman, EMEA Head of Mid-Market and Small Business (SMB) Sales, who will be leading the hub, the company plans to significantly growth both the sales and engineering teams by the end of 2023, and Amsterdam will be Reddit’s largest office in continental Europe by employee number.

“We know from our research that Reddit users in Europe are open to seeing ads or content from brands on the platform, and are more likely to trust a brand that participates on Reddit than brands they see advertising on other platforms,” Mosterstman told TNW. “By expanding our footprint in Amsterdam — and Europe more broadly — we’re able to better connect Reddit’s audience with brands they’re interested in and care about.”

This new chapter of Reddit in Europe, Mostertman added, enables the platform to focus on the teams and resources that can best attend to its advertisers in the region “with local and country-specific experts ready to provide tailored guidance.”

These efforts will not only support large advertisers such as Google, Warner Bros., and reMarkable, but European startups as well. The Amsterdam hub is already working together with a number of existing partners, including payment provider Klarna and refurbished device marketplace Back Market.

“Partnering with Reddit has allowed us to reach out to a wide variety of communities — from tech to fashion and everything in between — to encourage responsible shopping at the right time,” said Salah Said, Head of Sustainability at Klarna.

Reddit’s new European office will located in Amsterdam’s Plantage neighbourhood in the city centre. Hiring is still ongoing and the company plans to host a recruiting event later this spring.