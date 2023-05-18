The next wave in urban transport: My top pick for TNW Conference

Thomas is a senior reporter at TNW. He covers European tech, with a focus on deeptech, startups, and government policy. Thomas is a senior reporter at TNW. He covers European tech, with a focus on deeptech, startups, and government policy.

Urban transport systems are straining under unprecedented pressure from population growth, fiscal challenges, and environmental harm.

Living in London, I feel the impact every day. The roads are horribly polluted, the metro is the world’s most expensive, and the buses are constantly in traffic jams. Indeed, the commute’s so bad it was named the most stressful in Europe — and it had serious competition.

Technology could create a better future. But the promises of fully-autonomous cars, air taxis, and zero-emission cities have been tricky to fulfil.

At TNW Conference, the potential meets reality. On day two of the event, transit leaders will expose the next wave in urban transport: integrating mobility ecosystems.

Jinhua Zhao, Professor of City and Transportation Planning at MIT, and Shashi Verma, Director of Strategy and CTO at Transport for London, will reveal the latest trends in urban transit tech.

For anyone who’s been in sweaty metros, overdue buses, or gridlocked roads, it could be a glimpse into a better tomorrow. As someone who desperately needs the hope, I’ll certainly be there — as long as my train isn’t late.

