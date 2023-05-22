How to turn university spinouts into commercial success: A must-see talk at TNW Conference

Ioanna is a writer at TNW. She covers the full spectrum of the European tech ecosystem, with a particular interest in startups, sustainabili (show all) Ioanna is a writer at TNW. She covers the full spectrum of the European tech ecosystem, with a particular interest in startups, sustainability, green tech, AI, and EU policy. With a background in the humanities, she has a soft spot for social impact-enabling technologies.

Renowned university spinouts such as chip designer Arm in the UK and immunotherapy pioneer BionNTech in Germany have proven the importance of bringing scientific innovation to real-world industries. But the road from academia to enterprise is no bed of roses.

Back when I was in uni, I was part of a project that I hoped would place me and my fellow team under the “tech startup to watch” radar. But my dreams were quickly shuttered when I asked the leading professor if he would consider commercialising our tool outside of the university. His answer was succinct: “It’s far too complex.”

With outstanding academic institutions, Europe has the potential to emerge as the most attractive spinout ecosystem in the world — especially in the fields of computing, engineering, bioscience, and deep tech.

Although the number of spinouts on the continent has increased over the years with many deep tech startups in particular having strong university roots, it seems that founders still have to tackle considerable challenges: from high equity demands and a long spinout process, to securing later stage funding and cultivating entrepreneurial skills.

These are Krijn de Nood, CEO of Meatable, the trailblazing lab-grown meat startup; Julie Hawkins, General Partner at UK early-stage VC firm Local Globe; and Stephanie Klein Nagelvoort-Schuit, VP at University Medical Center Groningen (UMCG) and founder of abcdeSIM, an e-learning spinout company from the Erasmus University Medical Center.

De Nood, Hawkins, and Klein Nagelvoort-Schuit will explore success stories of university spinouts and delve into some of the most significant challenges these startups face, such as bridging funding gaps and developing go-to-market strategies.

So if you’re a potential founder who wants to learn about the unique hurdles associated with university-born ventures and aspires to usher your own spinout into commercial success, make sure not to miss their talk! I know I won’t — and perhaps I’ll get inspired to go into academia again.

