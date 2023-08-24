Getir shuts down Amsterdam dark stores, withdraws from 6 Dutch cities

There seems to be no end in sight for Getir’s woes in Europe. Following exits from multiple markets, the rapid grocery delivery platform is now reducing operations in the Netherlands as well.

The Turkish startup is set to close four dark stores in Amsterdam, the company told local paper Het Parool. This is a result of the city council’s new zoning plan which no longer allows the establishment of such stores in exclusively residential areas, following complaints about noise, waste, and traffic nuisance.

The five locations are on Karperstraat, Baarsjesweg, Overtoom, Eerste Jacob van Campenstraat, and on Jan Rebelstraat.

While Getir expressed optimism about its future in Amsterdam (where about 15 dark stores will remain), it’s disappearing completely from six other Dutch cities. These are Leiden, Breda, Delft, Eindhoven, Tilburg, and Groningen.

The <3 of EU tech The latest rumblings from the EU tech scene, a story from our wise ol' founder Boris, and some questionable AI art. It's free, every week, in your inbox. Sign up now!

The closures are part of a global restructuring aimed to increase the startup’s operational efficiency. To this end, the firm announced Wednesday that it’s laying off nearly 11% of its staff, which amounts to about 2,500 employees.

A series of tough months

Amid inflation, investor wariness, and a declining appetite for rapid grocery delivery after the pandemic, Getir has been struggling to keep its business afloat.

Since June, the startup has announced its exit from France, Spain, Portugal, and Italy. This reduces Getir’s presence in Europe to the Netherlands, Germany, and the UK.

But staying alive in these markets has been no bed of roses either. Besides pulling out of six Dutch cities, the startup is reportedly ceasing its service in 17 of the 23 cities in which it operates across Germany. Most notably, July saw Getir’s UK branch auctioning off equipment and aiming for a fresh round of funding.