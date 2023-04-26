These 19 tech giants are on the EU’s new naughty list

Thomas is a senior reporter at TNW. He covers European tech, with a focus on deeptech, startups, and government policy. Thomas is a senior reporter at TNW. He covers European tech, with a focus on deeptech, startups, and government policy.

The EU’s latest crackdown on big tech is taking shape. The bloc yesterday released a list of companies that must adhere to the strictest rules of the landmark Digital Services Act (DSA).

The 17 platforms and two search engines reach at least 45 million monthly active users. All of them have four months to comply with the full obligations of the DSA.

The services are now mandated to mitigate their systemic risks and establish robust content moderation (this means you, Elon). They range from banning ads that target sensitive user data to special risk assessments for mental health impacts. Violations can be punished with fines of up to 6% of a company’s global turnover.

According to the EU, the new rules are designed to empower and protect people online.

“The whole logic of our rules is to ensure that technology serves people and the societies that we live in — not the other way around,” said Margrethe Vestager, Executive Vice-President for a Europe Fit for the Digital Age.

“The Digital Services Act will bring about meaningful transparency and accountability of platforms and search engines and give consumers more control over their online life. The designations made today are a huge step forward to making that happen.”

Here are the 19 services that have been designated:

The online platforms:

Alibaba AliExpress

Amazon Store

Apple AppStore

Booking.com

Facebook

Google Play

Google Maps

Google Shopping

Instagram

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Snapchat

TikTok

Twitter

Wikipedia

YouTube

Zalando

The search engines:

Bing

Google Search

The rulings are another milestone in the EU’s mission to lead the world in tech regulation. Still, that doesn’t mean the union is above marking the moment with a cringe pun.

“Today is the D(SA)-Day for digital regulation,” said Thierry Breton, Commissioner for Internal Market. “The countdown is starting for 19 very large online platforms and search engines to fully comply with the special obligations that the Digital Services Act imposes on them.”

Over to you, tech barons.