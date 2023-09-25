Bioniq taps big data algorithms to make supplements bespoke

London-based startup Bioniq, which creates hyper-personalised supplements for its customers — who range from pro athletes to regular people on the quest for longer life — has gone global.

Founded in 2019, Bioniq leverages a patented algorithm based on blood test data from more than 40,000 people across 4 million biochemical data points to create a supplement regime tailor-made to your body and health goals.

“STOP GUESSING which mass-made supplements to take. None are meant for you,” it exclaims on its website.

The company was founded by former German national team basketball player Vadim Fedotov and Dr Konstantin Karuzin, a neurosurgeon who previously developed a system to improve the cognitive and physical functions of professional athletes in Switzerland.

Bioniq taps big data to achieve hyper-personalisation, which it claims to be 200,000 times higher than similar products on the market. The whole idea is to customise healthcare to the greatest extent possible.

By helping to address underlying micronutrient imbalances, Bioniq’s personalised supplements enable clients to benefit from improved energy, better sleep quality, faster recovery and healthier ageing — at least that’s what it says on the bottle.

“I couldn’t be more proud of the work we’ve done to bring this level of unprecedented precision to the supplements market,” said founder Fedotov. “Identifying real nutrient imbalances and taking a personalized supplement formula to address them can help individuals not only feel better but also perform better and stay healthier over time.”

Bioniq is one of many startups flooding into the new, but steadily growing, biohacking industry. Biohacking refers to a wide range of incremental changes a person can make to their bodies and lifestyles, from taking supplements and using wearable technology to monitor health, to using implanted devices.

Bioniq is backed by several European investment funds, including HV Capital, and Unbound, Rocket Internet, Porsche Ventures, and others. It has raised a total of $15mn to date.