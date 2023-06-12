8 unmissable highlights of TNW Conference 2023: Day 1

Ioanna is a writer at TNW. She covers the full spectrum of the European tech ecosystem, with a particular interest in startups, sustainabili (show all) Ioanna is a writer at TNW. She covers the full spectrum of the European tech ecosystem, with a particular interest in startups, sustainability, green tech, AI, and EU policy. With a background in the humanities, she has a soft spot for social impact-enabling technologies.

Drumroll, please! The moment we’ve been waiting for has finally arrived: TNW Conference 2023 is taking place this week, on June 15&16 — and you’re all invited.

This year we’re not only going to discover what’s next in tech, but also reclaim the future and join forces to explore how technology can help us build a more sustainable, equitable, and inclusive world.

At TNW Conference, technology is the beating heart of what we do.

As usual, we’re bringing together the whole tech ecosystem: from startups and investors, to industry leaders, C-level executives, and policy makers.

Across the two days, attendees will enjoy inspirational talks, pitches, networking events, learning opportunities, and of course the festival vibes our conference is known for.

Celebrate tech.

With over 200 speakers, 6,000 companies, 1,500 startups, and 240 investment firms, it’s easy to feel overwhelmed — but we got you covered. To help you find your way through the crammed agenda, we’ve gathered eight highlights of the event’s first day. Stay tuned for what not to miss on day two.

1. The opening ceremony (and opening party)

Kick off your TNW experience bright and early with the opening ceremony at 10:00. Expect a surprise live performance to set the buzz and get inspired by the insightful words of our CEO and co-founder. Mark Rutte, the Prime Minister of the Netherlands, will also be making a special appearance.

If you happen to be in Amsterdam already on June 14, join our opening party at Reguliersdwarsstraat — one of the most famous streets in Amsterdam, right behind our HQ at the city center. The fun starts at 17:00, grab a drink, and enjoy the vibes.

2. Unmissable speakers

We’ve assembled a sensational line-up of keynote speeches, fireside chats, and panel discussions. It’s challenging to pick only a few of the tech luminaries who’ll take the stage, but here are four of our favorites:

Nick Foster, Designer, Futurist, and Former Head of Design at Google X

A trailblazer in the field of design with an impressive background spanning Google, Sony, Nokia, and Dyson, Foster will explore how the intersection of technology, imagination, and design will shape the future of human experience.

Barbara Belvisi, Founder and CEO at Interstellar Lab

Barbara Belvisi is an entrepreneur passionate about space, hardware, biology and AI. Now a multiple award winner, Belvisi founded Interstellar Lab in 2018 with the mission to preserve life on Earth and expand it in space. To do so, the company has developed AI-powered, environment-controlled modules.

Our speakers will cover the hottest trends in tech, from AI and deep tech to sustainability.

Dr. Thomas Furness III, Founder and Chairman at Virtual World Reality

The trailblazing inventor, professor, and entrepreneur celebrated as the “grandfather” of virtual reality and augmented reality, will share his awe-inspiring 55-year journey and explore the humanitarian potential of extended reality (XR).

David Heinemeier Hansson, Co-founder and CTO at Basecamp

Heinemeier Hansson is not only the co-founder of Basecamp, but also the visionary creator of Ruby on Rails and the mind behind HEY. At TNW Conference, he’ll share his insights into building successful SaaS startups and offer advice on how to thrive in the competitive tech landscape while creating lasting impact in the world of software.

3. A game of padel or a yoga session

Take full advantage of our many side events! Whether you’re looking to have fun with your colleagues or take networking to the next level, a game at our EY padel court will do the trick. And if you feel like relaxing for a bit, join a 20-minute yoga session under the disco ball! Make sure to sign up early.

4. The Assembly

It sounds serious and it is. In collaboration with our overlords at Financial Times, the Assembly will bring together policy makers, government leaders, corporates, and founders to find common ground that balances regulation and innovation. It’s an invitation-only event, so check if you meet the criteria and join us.

5. The startup pitch hour

Get ready for a fiery pitch battle! Across the event’s two days, 12 impact-driven startups from Amsterdam’s tech scene will fight for a dazzling array of prizes, including a pod at TNW Conference 2024, a booth at IFA Next, and a feature article by our beloved editorial team.

6. A stroll through the business floor

Our exhibition floor is the perfect spot for inspiration, connections, and business deals. The 77 exhibitors cover the full spectrum of the tech ecosystem, including global brands, startups, investors, accelerators, and government agencies.

Connect, network, and get inspired.

7. Top-notch networking events

The entire conference is a networking opportunity, but if you’re looking for something extra join the Corporate Innovators Meetup, IFA Social, or the Startup Genome Leadership Ecosystem Forum — depending on your business needs. And here’s a tip: the Discoball Garden is the perfect spot to make connections.

8. The karaoke cruise

TNW Conferece’s first day ends with a blast! At 18:45, hop on the karaoke cruise from Taets to Amsterdam Central Station and get ready for sailing and singing! If you’re a VIP or speaker, you can also enjoy happy hour drinks from 17:00 to 18:30 at the VIP Village.

Bonus tip: the floor map is your best friend

With so many things to see and do, don’t forget to use our floor map to help you smooth your experience and keep track of your activities:

Make sure to check out our floor plan.

Are you ready for a journey into the heart of tech? Then see you soon in Amsterdam!

If you want to experience the event (and say hi to our editorial team!), we’ve got something special for our loyal readers. Use the promo code READ-TNW-25 and get a 25% discount on your business pass for TNW Conference. See you in Amsterdam!