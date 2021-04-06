New AI technique transforms any image into the style of famous artists

As a talentless artist who likes to imagine myself as a masterful painter, I always appreciate AI tools that turn my embarrassing sketches into masterpieces.

Computer artist Glenn Marshall recently developed one of my favorite techniques yet: a text-to-image generator that transforms any picture into the style of famous artists.

The system morphs an input image towards the suggestion of a text prompt, such as “Salvador Dalí Art.” Over repeated mutations and iterations of each frame, the AI gradually finds features and shapes that match the text description until it produces a final composition.

“ The results were like nothing I’ve ever seen as a computer artist for over 30 years,” Marshall told TNW. “By u sing any image and any text, the combination of endless possibilities is mind-shattering. And no one else is doing anything like this.”