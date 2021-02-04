IBM rolls out an all-new Elite Hybrid Cloud Build team for AI partners

IBM today announced the formation of its Elite Hybrid Cloud Build Team. According to Big Blue, this group of AI and cloud computing experts was assembled to help bring its partners into the cutting edge of hybrid solution systems.

What? While Elite Hybrid Cloud Build Team might sound like a crack squad of futuristic Airborne Seabees, the reality is almost just as cool. Per IBM:

The elite engagement team consists of over 100 cloud architects, data scientists, cloud developers, security specialists, and developer advocates who work on the agile co-creation of advanced technology solutions for partners and their clients. With decades of expertise in Microsoft Azure, IBM Cloud, AWS and many more environments, the IBM Hybrid Cloud Build Team helps its ecosystem partners revamp workloads across all cloud platforms and providers while infusing new technologies like AI, 5G, Kubernetes and Edge to optimize business operations and improve client outcomes.

In other words, the EHCBT helps businesses connect their on-premise, on-cloud, and other AI systems no matter what platform they’re on.

Quick take: It’s free… so, there’s not much to dislike. IBM’s heavily-invested in its own ecosystem, so it can afford to do stuff like this. And that’s a good thing for partners and clients who’re looking for a way out of single-vendor solutions.

IBM’s commitment to open-source could also be a factor here, so it’s definitely worth looking into for executives and IT managers who may be considering integrating new tech such as 5G or introducing AI systems to an already-complex stack.

For more information check out IBM’s announcement here.