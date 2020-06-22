AI could help astronomers unravel the mystery of dark matter

Searching the skies with artificial intelligence

Physicists and computer science engineers at ETH Zurich are now utilizing artificial intelligence to refine maps of dark matter. By using artificial intelligence similar to facial recognition software, researchers hope to detail where dark matter is concentrated, hoping to better understand the phenomenon.

Machine learning tools were utilized to provide the machines with the ability to teach themselves to recognize significant patterns of dark matter within maps of the Universe.

A typical map of dark matter used by researchers in the neural network. Image credit: ETH Zurich

Because dark matter cannot be seen, astronomers look for light from distant objects, such as galaxies, bending as it passes by deposits of dark matter. This bending of light, called weak gravitational lensing, distorts images of the background object.

This distortion can be measured, producing a gravitational map of the area in the foreground, revealing the presence of dark matter. These dark matter maps are the compared to theoretical predictions, determining which cosmological model model most closely fits observations.

Strong gravitational lensing allows astronomers to see objects like galaxies, hiding behind massive objects, such as galaxy clusters. : NASA/CXC/M.Weiss

Lower-mass galaxy clusters, like the Bullet Cluster (pictured here), weak gravitational lensing can distort images of objects in the background. Image credit: NASA/CXC/M.Weiss

The machine learning algorithms utilized in this analysis are similar to facial-recognition technology used by Facebook and other social media applications.

“Facebook uses its algorithms to find eyes, mouths or ears in images; we use ours to look for the tell-tale signs of dark matter and dark energy, “ states Alexandre Refregier at the Institute of Particle Physics and Astrophysics.

Human-designed statistics, such as correlation functions, are traditionally used to analyze this data, but such processes are limited in how well they can recognize complex patterns in gravitational maps of galaxies.

“In our recent work, we have used a completely new methodology. Instead of inventing the appropriate statistical analysis ourselves, we let computers do the job,” Refregier explains.