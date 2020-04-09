Will product designers survive the AI revolution?

Did you know TNW Conference has a track fully dedicated to exploring new design trends this year? Check out the full ‘Sprint’ program here.



“Our intelligence is what makes us human, and AI is an extension of that quality.” ― Yann LeCun

The human species has performed incredible feats of ingenuity. We have created beautiful sculptures from a single block of marble, written enchanting sonnets that have stood for centuries and landed a craft on the face of a distant rock orbiting our planet. It is sobering then to think, that what separates us from our close, albeit far less superior cousins the chimpanzee, is a 4–5% difference in our genomes.

I propose to you, however, that nature’s insatiable thirst for balance has ultimately led us to create a potential rival to our dominance as a species on this planet…Artificial Intelligence. The pertinent question then becomes, what aspects of our infamous ingenuity will AI augment, and perhaps ultimately surpass?

What is AI & Machine Learning

Essentially what some really smart people out there are trying to achieve, is a computer system that emulates human intelligence. This is the ability to make decisions that maximize the chance of the system achieving its goals. Even more important is the ability of the system to learn and evolve.

To achieve this, every system needs a starting point – massive amounts of data. For example, in order to train a computer system to tell the difference between a cat and a dog, you would have to feed it with thousands of images of cats and dogs.

What is creativity?

“Creativity is seeing what everyone else saw, and thinking what no one else thought” ― Albert Einstein

I’ve heard many people say a computer system could never be creative, and that to create art, music, or an ad campaign, one needs to feel, have a soul, and a lifetime of experiences to draw from.

Having spent over a decade in the advertising industry, I can confidently say that the best creatives I have seen, were usually the ones with the most exposure. The more you have seen, traveled or experienced, the more creative you tend to be.

Creativity is about challenging the norm, thinking differently, being the square pegs in the round holes, and evoking specific emotions in your audience. So how difficult can that be for AI to achieve? It certainly seems that in today’s world, creativity is actually very arbitrary. Why? Because both this…

and this…

are considered valuable works of art.