AI interviewer asks Billie Eilish the weirdest questions

Billie Eilish has fielded countless interview questions during her meteoric rise to fame, but this week was the first time that they’ve been asked by a bot.

Fresh from sweeping the boards at the 2020 Grammy Awards , the 18-year-old songstress sat down with the AI interviewer in a video for Vogue — and the bot proved a more original interlocutor than many of its human rivals.

Its abstract questions provoked some surprising insights into the singer’s mind. Viewers learnt that Eilish used to dream of working at Jamba Juice or Trader Joe’s, and once wore a wig out to dinner to avoid attracting attention — but she doesn’t want to go back to being anonymous.

“How much of the world is out of date?” the AI later asked.

“Politics, baby,” Eilish responded from beneath a Prada bucket hat, before adding slut-shaming, music genres, and “calling every black artist urban” — a nod to Tyler, The Creator’s criticism of the Grammys’ pigeonholing nomination categories — to her list.

[Read: Reuters built a prototype for automated news videos using Deepfakes tech]

The abstract nature of the questions stood out from the formulaic ones often asked by her human interviewers. However, the AI interviewer wasn’t an unqualified success. At one point, the bot called her “Billie Eyelash” and its questions didn’t always impress the singer, particularly one asking if she ever wears headphones “with sounds in them”.

Check out the full interview below.

The bot also surprised Eilish with a an original song called “Six Feet”, which it created using data comprised of the lyrics from all her songs. Eilish was impressed by the cryptic lyrics than she’d been by its interviewing technique.

“It doesn’t make sense and I don’t see any, like, structure,” she said

How the AI interviewer works

Eilish’s AI interviewer was created by Brooklyn-based programmer Nicole He, who produced the questions using GPT-2, a text-generating system unveiled last year by OpenAI. The research lab initially claimed was too dangerous to share, but He’s work shows that it can also serve fairly harmless purposes.

He build the bot by following a GPT-2 tutorial created by BuzzFeed data scientist Max Woolf. She fine-tuned the model on datasets comprised of Billie Eilish lyrics and interview questions that previous interviewers had asked her with a Google Colaboratory Notebook developed by Woolf, which allows users to generate new text on an already-trained model.

He admitted that the AI received human intervention, as she had to train the model and the questions were hand-picked from the results. She tweeted that it was an example of how AI can enhance creativity — a sentiment that Eilish seemed to share.

You’re here because you want to learn more about artificial intelligence. So do we. So this summer, we’re bringing Neural to TNW Conference 2020, where we will host a vibrant program dedicated exclusively to AI. With keynotes by experts from companies like Spotify, RSA, and Medium, our Neural track will take a deep dive into new innovations, ethical problems, and how AI can transform businesses. Get your early bird ticket and check out the full Neural track.