Steinberg’s Stay Home Elements Collection lets budding musicians try pro software for 60 days

Amid the turmoil and anxiety of the coronavirus pandemic, many stuck at home have found a silver lining: they can use the extra time on their hands to learn a new skill. If you’ve been spending the past few days brushing up on your music skills in particular, Steinberg is now offering extended trials for its some of its most popular music software.

The company recently announced the #StayHome Elements Collection, allowing you to try Cubase, Dorico, and WaveLab Elements for 60 days free of charge.

The package also includes the Absolute Collection of VST instruments and effects, including over 6,800 presets and over 100 GB of sounds. These range from synth effects, to percussion, to orchestral samples.

Individually, Cubase, Dorico, and WaveLab Elements cost $99 a piece, while the Absolute Collection would normally set you back $500.

Previously, Steinberg only offered 30-day trials for the Elements software; that often simply isn’t enough time to get acquainted with such feature-dense software. 60 days gives much more time to experiment and decide on whether you want to eventually make a purchase. And there was no trial for the Absolute Collection.

Apple recently made a similar move by extending trials for Final Cut Pro X and Logic to 90 days.

You can begin a 60-day trial anytime from now to May 15. For more on the Stay Home Elements Collection, as well as download information, you can head over to Steinberg‘s hub here.

on Steinberg