Epic hip-hop mashup is 40 years of flavor in just 4 minutes

by Bryan Clark in Music

We love YouTube mashups. Since DJ Earworm’s year-end masterpiece is still about six months away, we have to quench our thirst for exemplary mixes with whatever we can find.

And today, we found this:

YouTuber ‘The Hood Internet‘ mashed up over 150 songs from 100 different artists spanning four decades of hip-hop music. If you’re looking for a weekend playlist, look no further.

Inside you’ll find everything from Digital Underground and Afrika Bambaataa to the 90s stylings of Snoop Dogg and Skee-Lo. And fear not young bucks, there’s a few contemporary hits mixed about from the likes of TI, Kid Cudi, and Lil Wayne.

Stop reading. Start listening.

40 Years of Hip Hop on YouTube | The Hood Internet

Distract

Bryan Clark is a reporter from San Diego, CA. Happy to hear your thoughts on bryan@thenextweb.com or @bryanclark on Twitter.

