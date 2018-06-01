You can now buy the LG G7 in the US

Just about a month ago, LG unveiled its latest flagship, the G7. It’s now available to purchase in the US.

As a recap, the G7, features the usual flagship specs – Snapdragon 845, 64 GB of storage, 4GB RAM – along with unique LG touches like a hi-fi headphone jack and a wide-angle camera. It also has a 6.1-inch display with an iPhone X-like notch in a body about the same size as last years G6. There’s a ridiculously loud speaker onboard as well.

The phone goes will be available on T-Mobile, Sprint, Verizon, and U.S. Cellular, as well as Google’s Project Fi – AT&T gets LG’s V35 instead. It’ll also be available to purchase at Amazon, Best Buy and B&H.

Pricing will vary slightly depending on where you buy it from; the full price is $750 at T-Mobile and Verizon, but $792 at Sprint. B&H lists the unlocked price as $750, though that still shows up as a pre-order at the time of writing.

For more on the G7, check out our hands-on here, and stay tuned for our full review.

