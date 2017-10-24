OnePlus 5T teaser image hints at the flagship going bezel-less

The good folks at Android Authority have received a teaser image of OnePlus’ next phone, the 5T; if it’s legit, we might soon get the company’s first bezel-less device, and I can’t wait.

From what’s visible in the render, the handset appears to feature a similar chassis to the OnePlus 5, with an identical bottom-firing speaker and rounded edges. What’s different here is the narrow chin on the front fascia, which indicates a bezel-less design, and most likely a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Credit: Android Authority

The next phone in OnePlus’ lineup is expected to get a 6.0-inch 2,160 x 1,080 resolution display, up from the 5.5-inch 1080p screen on the current flagship.

I’m pumped for this, because I’ve been using a OnePlus 5 for the past month and have been thoroughly impressed by the stellar performance, commendable dual camera system and battery life it offers for under $500; our own Napier Lopez liked it a whole lot too.

If the company can keep all that good stuff in a package that’s the same size, as well as retain the headphone jack from the 5, it’ll almost certainly have a winner on its hands in this segment.