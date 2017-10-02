Here’s our best look at Google’s Pixel 2 XL yet

We’ve had a good idea of what the Pixel 2 XL will look like ever since Android Police first published its render of the device in July, but we’ve now gotten what appears to be the first full frontal view of the device, courtesy of Evan Blass:

…and without a case pic.twitter.com/4QrvyM9Hro — Evan Blass (@evleaks) October 2, 2017

Here’s another photo of the device surrounded by a case:

Google Pixel 2 XL, encased pic.twitter.com/GvZZadmZZg — Evan Blass (@evleaks) October 2, 2017

So yeah, it looks a lot like like previous renders, with the addition of the second bottom speaker. Also, there doesn’t appear to be a headphone cutout in this case, adding credence to the reports that Google is getting rid of the headphone jack for good. The bezels look a little chunkier than what we’ve seen from Samsung and LG, but no other Android phone has bezels this small and front-facing stereo speakers.

The leak also shows off a new launcher interface, which brings back the search bar Google had hidden in the previous pixel. Reports suggest this search bar will have a customizable design and include a button for activating the new Google Lens feature announced at I/O.

In any case, won’t be long until we find out more.

