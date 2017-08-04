The first phone to run Google’s Project Tango AR and Daydream VR is out now

by Abhimanyu Ghoshal in Mobile

The first phone to run Google’s Project Tango AR and Daydream VR is out now

After unveiling it at CES, Asus has now started selling its uber-powerful ZenFone AR. The company claims it’s the first device that’s compatible with both Google’s Project Tango augmented reality tech and Daydream VR – making it an interesting choice for folks who want to play with those emerging technologies right away.

The 5.7-inch device packs a a 2,560 x 1,440 Super AMOLED display, a Snapdragon 821 2.35GHz processor, an Adreno 530 GPU, 8GB RAM with 128GB of onboard storage, and a 5,000mAh battery.

But what’s more interesting is the tri-camera array on the rear panel, which allows for depth sensing to measure distances between real-world objects, viewing and shooting images at 23 megapixels and motion tracking.

With that, Android users can now experience AR and VR with a single device. It’s available from Verizon in the US at $648 or for $27 per month for two years; it’s also on Amazon at $600 for the 64GB/6GB RAM variant, and $700 for the 128GB/8GB RAM version. Buyers in India can pick it up from Flipkart for Rs. 50,000 ($785).

Read next: Vulnerability found in solar panels could knock out power grids across Europe

GearGoogle

Here's some more distraction

Comments