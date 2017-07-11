LG is bringing nearly bezel-less phone displays to a new midrange lineup

One of the biggest draws to LG’s 2017, flagship phone, the G6, is the eye-catching FullVision display that dominates the front fascia and elbows the bezels off to the edges. Now, the hardware maker is bringing that same treatment to a series of presumably more affordable handsets starting next month.

While the G6 featured a 5.7-inch 18:9 QHD+ screen, the new Q6 lineup will come with a 5.5-inch 2160 x 1080 pixel display. That means you’ll get the same aspect ratio in a slightly more pocketable size; the lower resolution might be a blessing in disguise, as it will potentially consume less battery life than a sharper screen.

The other notable downgrades are in the processor and camera departments: instead of the G6’s Snapdragon 835, you’ll get a 435 from 2016, and a single rear 13-megapixel shooter. The three variants, the Q6, Q6+ and Q6α are practically identical, save for their RAM and onboard storage configurations, and color options.

That’s a neat package for folks looking to get a taste of the 18:9 life on the cheap. And of course, if you want premium specs, you can always opt for the original G6 or its pricier sibling, the G6+, which comes with 128GB of storage and a Hi-Fi 32-bit Quad DAC for better audio output.

Expect to see the Q6 range in a store near you soon: LG is launching them in August across Asia, followed by Europe, Latin America and North America.

Here’s a rundown of the LG Q6 hardware:

Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon 435

Display: 5.5-inch 18:9 FHD+ FullVision Display (2160 x 1080 / 442ppi)

Memory:

Q6+: 4GB RAM / 64GB ROM

Q6: 3GB RAM / 32GB ROM

Q6α: 2GB RAM / 16GB ROM

Q6+: 4GB RAM / 64GB ROM Q6: 3GB RAM / 32GB ROM Q6α: 2GB RAM / 16GB ROM Camera: Rear 13MP Standard Angle / Front 5MP Wide Angle

Battery: 3,000mAh

OS: Android 7.1.1

Size: 142.5 x 69.3 x 8.1mm

Weight: 149g

Colors:

Q6+: Astro Black / Ice Platinum / Marine Blue

Q6: Astro Black / Ice Platinum / Mystic White / Terra Gold

Q6α: Astro Black / Ice Platinum / Terra Gold

LG Q6 Brings Fullvision Display To New Smartphone Lineup on LG