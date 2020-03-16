Microsoft launches a coronavirus tracker dashboard on Bing

As the world grapples with the continuous spread of coronavirus, more companies are making tools to keep people informed about the pandemic. Earlier today, Microsoft rolled out a new live dashboard to track the COVID-19 outbreak.

The company said it’s aggregating data for the dashboard from trusted sources like the World Health Organization (WHO), the World Health Organization (WHO), the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC).

The dashboard might look like plenty of other trackers out there, but I appreciate just how mobile-friendly it is. Other dashboards have been quite informative, but they are mostly meant for desktop — so it’s quite hard to track these updates on your phone.

Bing’s coronavirus dashboard on desktop

Plus, if you tap on a particular country, Microsoft’s dashboard shows localized information, including the latest news stories and videos. This is quite handy for when you want to know if the local government has issued new directives for public health and safety.

Microsoft Bing’s coronavirus dashboard on mobile

Google is also reportedly building a site to inform people about the coronavirus outbreak. However, that site aims to be more like an information center for people living in the US, rather than a dashboard.

You can access the new dashboard here.

