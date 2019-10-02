Microsoft reveals the Surface Pro 7 with USB-C

by Rachel Kaser in Microsoft

Microsoft reveals the Surface Pro 7 with USB-C
Credit: Microsoft

Microsoft today revealed the new Surface Pro 7 laptop, the latest in its series of Pro laptops.

The new Surface Pro looks a lot like the Surface Pro 6 at first glance. Among the upgrades to the device is a much-anticipated USB-C port, the Surface Pro being one of the last Microsoft products to receive it.

How will blockchain impact finance and business?

Find out at TNW’s Hard Fork Summit

Take me there

The Surface Pro is available for pre-order today, and will be available on October 22. It’ll be available in several colors, and starts at $749.

This story is developing. Refresh for more details.

Check out our coverage of everything related to today’s Microsoft event.

Read next: Microsoft announces $249 Surface Earbuds with tight Office integration

MicrosoftMicrosoft Surface event 2019Surface ProTechSurface Pro