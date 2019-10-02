Microsoft reveals the Surface Pro 7 with USB-C

Microsoft today revealed the new Surface Pro 7 laptop, the latest in its series of Pro laptops.

The new Surface Pro looks a lot like the Surface Pro 6 at first glance. Among the upgrades to the device is a much-anticipated USB-C port, the Surface Pro being one of the last Microsoft products to receive it.

More to love from the Pro you know. Meet the new Surface Pro 7. #MicrosoftEvent pic.twitter.com/UnldLXElIZ — Microsoft Surface (@surface) October 2, 2019

The Surface Pro is available for pre-order today, and will be available on October 22. It’ll be available in several colors, and starts at $749.

This story is developing. Refresh for more details.

Check out our coverage of everything related to today’s Microsoft event.

Read next: Microsoft announces $249 Surface Earbuds with tight Office integration