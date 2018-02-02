You can now buy a Surface Laptop for $799

Microsoft today introduced cheaper variants of its Surface Laptop and Surface Book 2, making both products a little more accessible at the expense of power.

The Surface Laptop now starts at $799. The entry-level configuration has pretty meager specs by modern standards: an Intel core m3, 4GB of RAM, and 128 GB of storage. Still, considering the laptop comes with Windows 10 S by default those specs should suffice for everyday tasks.

Upgrading to Windows 10 Pro and running traditional applications may cause more trouble, but I’ve run Windows 10 smoothly on worse specs. Chances are most people buying the previous $999 entry-level version wouldn’t notice a difference anyway, and you still get the same great design, screen, and speakers.

Then there’s the reduced price tag on the Surface Book 2, which now starts at $1199 for a Core i5 (7th gen), 8GB of RAM, and 128 GB of storage. This one looks less appealing, considering the plethora of similarly priced competitors running 8th gen chips which offer much greater performance for multi-threaded tasks. You’ve got to really want that detachable screen.

You can check out the reduced prices at Microsoft’s Store here.

