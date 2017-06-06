Microsoft’s Surface Pen is now available for preorder

Microsoft announced preorders for its new Surface Pro Pen were available today. The stylus was designed alongside the new Surface Pro, but it actually works with any Surface device (or laptop with an N-trig display) and brings Microsoft’s stylus technology up to par with the Apple Pencil.

The Pen is virtually lag free– Microsoft cut down lag to 21 milliseconds, though the Apple Pencil beats it by 1ms. Then again, the Pencil only comes in white. Microsoft’s offering comes in four colors — burgundy, platinum, cobalt blue and black.

The updated Pen features an impressive 4096 pressure levels. The stylus also adjusts for angle, utilizing updated tilt detection.

You can preorder the Surface Pro Pen at the Microsoft store. The device is expected to ship on June 15th. It’ll cost the same as Apple’s offering: $99.

We’ll have to see how the stylus compare when we get them both in our hands. Who do you think has the better tool?