Microsoft all but confirms new Surface Pro (and Type Covers)

We know Microsoft is hosting a Surface event in Shanghai tomorrow, and leaks basically confirm it’s a new Surface Pro. Now it seems Microsoft isn’t particularly intent on keeping the device a surprise, given Panos Panay tweeted an image of a bunch of new keyboards last night.

You might’ve noticed the Type Covers featured in the tweet are basically identical to the new colors and Alcantara material used on the new Surface Laptop, though it’s worth noting the Surface Pro line was the first to use Alcantara in a special edition cover.

It seems Microsoft is now simply making Alcantara the default option – a good thing given it’s supposed to be more durable than the old felt-like material used on the previous Type Covers.

We’re not expecting too much news tomorrow beyond a Kaby Lake refresh and minor spec upgrades, but stay tuned to TNW in case Microsoft delivers any surprises.

