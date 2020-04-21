HBO Max streaming service (yes, another) to launch at the end of May

WarnerMedia today revealed its streaming service, HBO Max, is launching at the end of May. That’ll make it the latest massive media conglomerate to put forth an entrant in the increasingly crowded streaming wars.

Where all of HBO meets your favorite shows, movies, and new Max Originals. Streaming May 27. Sign up for updates: https://t.co/e3U0f0wgAV pic.twitter.com/SbBjZ0smb8 — HBO Max (@hbomax) April 21, 2020

HBO Max works in much the same way any streaming service does: it’ll be a handful of originals augmenting a veritable treasure trove of classics. HBO would seem to be a big winner in the bidding over existing content, which has become a sort of currency among the various companies — on which service will X end up, where X is a classic movie or show. Max, for example, will have all of HBO’s shows (which include Westworld, Game of Thrones, The Sopranos, and The Wire) as well as some of WarnerMedia’s choice shows (such as Friends, Fresh Prince, Big Bang Theory, and Rick & Morty). It’ll also have Sesame Street and the works of Studio Ghibli, so there’ll be something for the kids, too. It’ll also have several classic films — yes, you’ll finally be able to watch Citizen Kane on a streaming service — as well as the DCEU, if you care about such things.

As for original content, Max will boast a rather… diverse assortment. These will include a late night show with Elmo; Craftopia, a craft show run by YouTuber LaurDIY; Love Life, a comedy starring Anna Kendrick; and a new series of Looney Tunes Cartoons. It’s a bit of a mixed bag, but at least it sounds like there’ll be something for several different demographics.

Yeah, I know — you didn’t really need to hear about yet another streaming service entering the market. Between Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, Apple TV+, Peacock, and whatever ViacomCBS is working on. As subscription fees mount up, it’s starting to feel like I’m drowning in options — I love streaming as much as the next quarantined introvert, but it is possible to have too much of a good thing.

That said, it’s worth nothing there’s a chance you may be able to get it for free. From what we’ve been able to tell, the service will be available to a number of customers who already subscribe to HBO through various services. For example, if you have HBO Now, you’ll get HBO Max at no extra charge. Check the Max website for exact details.

HBO Max officially launches on May 27th.