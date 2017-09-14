SpaceX just published the most expensive blooper reel ever

SpaceX has never been a company that glosses over their failures – probably because rockets that explode are pretty visible failures. Now, Elon Musk’s company has taken this transparency to a whole new level: A blooper reel.

Set to the intro tune of Monty Python’s Flying Circus, ‘How Not to Land an Orbital Rocket Booster’ takes us through the chronological history of every failed rocket landing attempt – and the diverse reasons they failed.

At an average of $61 million per launch you might think it cynical to make such a gleeful video. But there’s good reason for the upbeat tone: Of 41 Falcon 9 launches, 39 missions were successfully completed. What we’re seeing here are rockets that have completed their main task and are taking a shot at reusability.

On top of that, the last 12 attempts at landing have been successful, so chances are that we probably won’t be seeing many more blooper reels like these in the future.

