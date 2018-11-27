Report: US podcast listeners are as diverse as the US population

A new report by Edison Research indicates that for the first time since the beginning of podcasting, the diversity of monthly consumers of the medium look nearly identical to that of the US population.

Credit: Edison Research Podcast Listener Diversity

This means that podcast producers have a great opportunity to create much more diverse varieties of content.

This finding is encouraging because the podcast audience used to be three-quarters ‘white’ a decade ago. And this was also a reflection of the types of content produced at that time.

Credit: Edison Research Podcast Listener Diversity 2008 vs 2018

But with podcasters themselves becoming more diverse over time, there has also been a boom in the diversity of available content.

That doesn’t mean there isn’t space for improvement.

An earlier report mentioned that the US currently has about 48 million weekly podcast listeners. To take it to the next big milestone of achieving 100 million weekly listeners, the podcast industry can now apply this insight of diversity available to them, and continue to build a platform that is democratic and representative of the population.

If you are an avid podcast listener like me, and would love to know more about the industry, you can check out the full report here.

Read next: Nasdaq could launch Bitcoin futures in early 2019