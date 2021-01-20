Trump gets suspended from YouTube for another week

Last week, YouTube suspended President Trump from its platform for seven days following the riot at the Capitol, saying a recent video on his channel had incited violence. At the time, YouTube said it would revisit the move at the end of the suspension, and today the video platform announced it is extending the ban for another seven days.

Although Trump’s previous videos — other than the one that was removed — are still available on his account, the suspension prevents the outgoing president from posting new videos. YouTube has also disabled comments for videos on his channel.

The extension is likely intended to minimize risk of further incitement of violence in light of Joe Biden’s inauguration; Trump has 2.7 million followers on his personal YouTube account.

That said, the ban does not prevent him from using other communication tools available at his disposal; Trump posted his farewell address to the official White House channel earlier today.

That said, YouTube has not taken as strong a stance as other platforms like Facebook and Twitter, both of which banned Trump indefinitely. It’s not clear if or when his account will be allowed back on the video network.

Via CNBC