Google delays reopening its US offices amidst coronavirus surge

Google is backtracking on its plans to reopen its US offices after coronavirus cases across the country have surged exponentially over the past couple of weeks, Bloomberg has learned.

In an internal memo sent to employees, the company said its offices will remain closed at least until September 7. Earlier in May, CEO Sundar Pichai announced the Big G hopes to cautiously move some workers back in starting July 6.

“While conditions do vary from state to state, we need to see that the US outlook as a whole is stable before we move forward,” VP of Global Security Chris Rackow wrote in the memo. “As the recent resurgence of cases demonstrates, COVID-19 is still very much alive in our communities.”

“For all of you that are working from home, please continue to do so unless you are told otherwise by your manager,” Rackow continued. “We don’t expect this guidance to change until Monday, September 7 (Labor Day) at the earliest.”

Google was one of many tech giants — including Microsoft, Apple, and Twitter — that asked employees to work from home in March, when there were slightly more than 1,000 registered coronavirus cases in the US. At the time, the company said it wouldn’t force employees to return to the office for the remainder of the year.

Since then, the number has jumped to over 2.7 million.

