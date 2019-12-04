Amazon launches a portable Echo speaker for India

by Ivan Mehta in Insider

Amazon launches a portable Echo speaker for India

Amazon has just launched an Echo speaker with a battery pack in India. The device, called the Echo Portable Speaker Edition, is priced at Rs. 4,999 ($69.70).

The new Echo device has a 4,800 mAh battery that can last up to 10 hours in a single charge.

developing…

