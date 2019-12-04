Amazon launches a portable Echo speaker for India

Amazon has just launched an Echo speaker with a battery pack in India. The device, called the Echo Portable Speaker Edition, is priced at Rs. 4,999 ($69.70).

The new Echo device has a 4,800 mAh battery that can last up to 10 hours in a single charge.

Feedback from our Indian customers that they wanted to carry around their Echo devices was the inspiration behind the Echo Input Portable Smart Speaker, says Miriam Daniel (VP, Alexa Devices, @amazon) #JustAsk @AmazonEchoIndia pic.twitter.com/4ckxZapaXg — Amazon India News (@AmazonNews_IN) December 4, 2019

