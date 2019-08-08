Students can snag 3 free months of YouTube Premium right now

Google’s new back to school deal offers students a three-month trial membership of either YouTube Music Premium or YouTube Premium. (The latter includes YouTube Music Premium.)

To grab the deal, students need to sign up for the discounted plan of their choosing. It’s $4.99 a month for YouTube Music Premium, or $6.99 for YouTube Premium. Instead of the typical offer — one month free — however, they’ll now get three months. Once the trial expires, students will be billed at the normal subscription amount, unless they decide to opt out.

YouTube Music Premium is essentially a paid streaming service, much like Spotify or Apple Music. The only major difference is that it’s built inside YouTube proper. Much like the other services you can stream, download, or use its music discovery options to find your latest jam.

YouTube Premium offers the same, but also allows users to download YouTube videos on mobile, as well as removing advertisements and adding the option to catch any number of YouTube Original shows.

For students, Google isn’t alone in its back to school offering; Amazon recently announced Prime Student members could access Amazon Music Unlimited for just $0.99 a month.