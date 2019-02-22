thiscatdoesnotexist.com is, uhm, not as good as its human counterpart
AI still needs some time to figure out how cats work. That is the idea one gets when visiting thiscatdoesnotexist.com.
Just like its human counterpart that we covered last week, the algorithm behind the site generates an image of a cat based on how it ‘learned’ a cat looks from other images.
Apparently the site was made by the same researchers behind thispersondoesnotexist.com, and it performs, uhm, slightly worse.
If you want to read more about how an algorithm like this works, read my smarter colleague Tristan’s piece on the human version. If you just want to be horrified and entertained, stick around friend. I collected some of the worst/best examples I could find below. Enjoy.
thanks, I hate it https://t.co/Y1VqgeF9tu pic.twitter.com/k97bVa2Q33
— Stephen (@tungolum) February 20, 2019
https://t.co/SgznX68rZL and praise be to Bastet it doesn’t. #burnitwithfire pic.twitter.com/Jlu444qZb9
— Scott Bram (@sbram) February 20, 2019
I am having too much fun refreshing https://t.co/0002eRUCcp that this happened. pic.twitter.com/pVhqM4sNen
— Craig McCreath (@fusedreality) February 20, 2019
El generador de caras por IA (https://t.co/oc5mqciuwc) vale, pero el de gatos todavía tienen que pulirlo un poco… https://t.co/OnxTw7K3ge
El 90% de lo que sale son engendritos del demonio. pic.twitter.com/pomWLraJcO
— marta / motagirl2 (@motagirl2) February 19, 2019
Aww what pretty kitties (from https://t.co/nPHsh4cHJW) pic.twitter.com/1PXcKthy8g
— Steven Hugg (@sehugg) February 20, 2019
I should hope not https://t.co/M5C2j8TsGR 😱 pic.twitter.com/obcdPVNamM
— Al Sutton (@alsutton) February 20, 2019
new game: cat roulette – how long can keep hitting refresh before something like this appears https://t.co/4K5ofGibqd H/T @lilianedwards pic.twitter.com/AMgnOYnypt
— Beki Hill (@BekiHill) February 20, 2019
Sometimes cute and cuddly, sometimes terrifying! https://t.co/taEozObTnf pic.twitter.com/qiT6ujSj1h
— Amanda Wright (@AmandaOwenUK) February 20, 2019
Can't stop looking at those attempts of AI-generated cat pictures :Dhttps://t.co/WgIlOUHTVu pic.twitter.com/CP4uJ6QRX0
— Z0vsky (@Z0vsky) February 20, 2019
The Actual F…. LOL https://t.co/m1nrEvsqZP 🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/gdvsim7BN5
— Cyb3r_Deano:~# (@TheCyberViking) February 20, 2019
i can't stop refreshing this page that either generates a cat… or a literal demon https://t.co/rjmx2B9YAd pic.twitter.com/quoXWq2SYi
— juan (@juanbuis) February 20, 2019
https://t.co/Iu1JEgy2Tb really excels when there are, uh, "people" in the image pic.twitter.com/knpRHU76MV
— Dream Animal (@UltimateXiphias) February 21, 2019
everyone please go to https://t.co/nfKAB6PLL2 and keep refreshing. its a literal AI cat-cryptid generator that can either be cute or terrifying pic.twitter.com/9zo3eFIbs1
— leon s kennedick (@kittykatsuki_) February 21, 2019
Can someone translate this from Cat please?
via https://t.co/0m6lgoRSWf pic.twitter.com/UVNil0mnXC
— Joe Newlin (@joe_newlin) February 21, 2019
This web site is the stuff of nightmares. https://t.co/pWU7hq4las pic.twitter.com/wMj0iKFH9B
— Ferdinand Berfknuckle (@socalgecko) February 22, 2019