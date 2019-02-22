thiscatdoesnotexist.com is, uhm, not as good as its human counterpart

AI still needs some time to figure out how cats work. That is the idea one gets when visiting thiscatdoesnotexist.com.

Just like its human counterpart that we covered last week, the algorithm behind the site generates an image of a cat based on how it ‘learned’ a cat looks from other images.

Apparently the site was made by the same researchers behind thispersondoesnotexist.com, and it performs, uhm, slightly worse.

If you want to read more about how an algorithm like this works, read my smarter colleague Tristan’s piece on the human version. If you just want to be horrified and entertained, stick around friend. I collected some of the worst/best examples I could find below. Enjoy.

I am having too much fun refreshing https://t.co/0002eRUCcp that this happened. pic.twitter.com/pVhqM4sNen — Craig McCreath (@fusedreality) February 20, 2019

El generador de caras por IA (https://t.co/oc5mqciuwc) vale, pero el de gatos todavía tienen que pulirlo un poco… https://t.co/OnxTw7K3ge

El 90% de lo que sale son engendritos del demonio. pic.twitter.com/pomWLraJcO — marta / motagirl2 (@motagirl2) February 19, 2019

new game: cat roulette – how long can keep hitting refresh before something like this appears https://t.co/4K5ofGibqd H/T @lilianedwards pic.twitter.com/AMgnOYnypt — Beki Hill (@BekiHill) February 20, 2019

Can't stop looking at those attempts of AI-generated cat pictures :Dhttps://t.co/WgIlOUHTVu pic.twitter.com/CP4uJ6QRX0 — Z0vsky (@Z0vsky) February 20, 2019

i can't stop refreshing this page that either generates a cat… or a literal demon https://t.co/rjmx2B9YAd pic.twitter.com/quoXWq2SYi — juan (@juanbuis) February 20, 2019

https://t.co/Iu1JEgy2Tb really excels when there are, uh, "people" in the image pic.twitter.com/knpRHU76MV — Dream Animal (@UltimateXiphias) February 21, 2019

everyone please go to https://t.co/nfKAB6PLL2 and keep refreshing. its a literal AI cat-cryptid generator that can either be cute or terrifying pic.twitter.com/9zo3eFIbs1 — leon s kennedick (@kittykatsuki_) February 21, 2019

Can someone translate this from Cat please? via https://t.co/0m6lgoRSWf pic.twitter.com/UVNil0mnXC — Joe Newlin (@joe_newlin) February 21, 2019