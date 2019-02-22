thiscatdoesnotexist.com is, uhm, not as good as its human counterpart

by Alejandro Tauber in Insider

AI still needs some time to figure out how cats work. That is the idea one gets when visiting thiscatdoesnotexist.com.

Just like its human counterpart that we covered last week, the algorithm behind the site generates an image of a cat based on how it ‘learned’ a cat looks from other images.

Apparently the site was made by the same researchers behind thispersondoesnotexist.com, and it performs, uhm, slightly worse.

If you want to read more about how an algorithm like this works, read my smarter colleague Tristan’s piece on the human version. If you just want to be horrified and entertained, stick around friend. I collected some of the worst/best examples I could find below. Enjoy.

 