Reminder: These are the members of Congress who sold you out to ISPs (and how much they made doing it)
FCC Chairman Ajit Pai might be the villain du jour, but it’s important to remember that he didn’t act alone. Below you’ll find a list of all his accomplices and how much they received from telecoms during their last election cycle. Think of it as a handy cheat sheet detailing who not to vote for in 2018 — if you’re still salty about net neutrality, anyway.
All credit goes to The Verge for compiling the list.
Up for grabs are all 435 seats in the House of Representatives as well as 33 (8 of which voted against net neutrality — in bold) in the Senate. And while this may seem to be a partisan gripe, it’s not. Our hope is certainly to remove those that voted to end net neutrality, but no one is saying you have to replace them with someone of the opposite party.
US House of Representatives
|MEMBER
|PARTY
|STATE
|DISTRICT
|TOTAL
|Abraham, Ralph
|Republican
|LA
|5th
|$5,750
|Aderholt, Robert
|Republican
|AL
|4th
|$26,500
|Allen, Rick
|Republican
|GA
|12th
|$9,500
|Amodei, Mark
|Republican
|NV
|2nd
|$22,000
|Arrington, Jodey
|Republican
|TX
|19th
|$8,450
|Babin, Brian
|Republican
|TX
|36th
|$8,000
|Bacon, Donald
|Republican
|NE
|2nd
|$7,000
|Banks, Jim
|Republican
|IN
|3rd
|$12,100
|Barletta, Lou
|Republican
|PA
|11th
|$14,700
|Barr, Andy
|Republican
|KY
|6th
|$28,400
|Barton, Joe
|Republican
|TX
|6th
|$39,750
|Bergman, Jack
|Republican
|MI
|1st
|$21,200
|Biggs, Andy
|Republican
|AZ
|5th
|$5,000
|Bilirakis, Gus
|Republican
|FL
|12th
|$55,000
|Bishop, Mike
|Republican
|MI
|8th
|$40,500
|Bishop, Rob
|Republican
|UT
|1st
|$5,500
|Black, Diane
|Republican
|TN
|6th
|$27,750
|Blackburn, Marsha
|Republican
|TN
|7th
|$84,000
|Blum, Rodney
|Republican
|IA
|1st
|$5,500
|Bost, Mike
|Republican
|IL
|12th
|$29,750
|Brady, Kevin
|Republican
|TX
|8th
|$20,000
|Brat, David
|Republican
|VA
|7th
|$6,000
|Bridenstine, Jim
|Republican
|OK
|1st
|$1,000
|Brooks, Susan
|Republican
|IN
|5th
|$44,300
|Buchanan, Vern
|Republican
|FL
|16th
|$18,900
|Buck, Ken
|Republican
|CO
|4th
|$15,750
|Bucshon, Larry
|Republican
|IN
|8th
|$33,000
|Budd, Theodore
|Republican
|NC
|13th
|$10,000
|Burgess, Michael
|Republican
|TX
|26th
|$39,500
|Byrne, Bradley
|Republican
|AL
|1st
|$17,500
|Calvert, Ken
|Republican
|CA
|42nd
|$12,000
|Carter, Buddy
|Republican
|GA
|1st
|$12,250
|Carter, John
|Republican
|TX
|31st
|$22,500
|Chabot, Steven
|Republican
|OH
|1st
|$25,500
|Chaffetz, Jason
|Republican
|UT
|3rd
|$38,100
|Cheney, Liz
|Republican
|WY
|1st
|$18,400
|Cole, Tom
|Republican
|OK
|4th
|$14,000
|Collins, Doug
|Republican
|GA
|9th
|$42,850
|Collins, Chris
|Republican
|NY
|27th
|$57,500
|Comer, James
|Republican
|KY
|1st
|$14,750
|Comstock, Barbara
|Republican
|VA
|10th
|$56,457
|Conaway, Mike
|Republican
|TX
|11th
|$18,500
|Cook, Paul
|Republican
|CA
|8th
|$15,000
|Costello, Ryan
|Republican
|PA
|6th
|$38,750
|Cramer, Kevin
|Republican
|ND
|1st
|$71,750
|Crawford, Eric
|Republican
|AR
|1st
|$9,000
|Culberson, John
|Republican
|TX
|7th
|$8,000
|Curbelo, Carlos
|Republican
|FL
|26th
|$45,700
|Davis, Rodney
|Republican
|IL
|13th
|$49,000
|Denham, Jeffrey
|Republican
|CA
|10th
|$47,000
|Dent, Charles
|Republican
|PA
|15th
|$25,200
|DeSantis, Ron
|Republican
|FL
|6th
|$21,634
|DesJarlais, Scott
|Republican
|TN
|4th
|$3,000
|Diaz-Balart, Mario
|Republican
|FL
|25th
|$26,500
|Donovan, Daniel
|Republican
|NY
|11th
|$16,000
|Duncan, Jeff
|Republican
|SC
|3rd
|$12,610
|Dunn, Neal
|Republican
|FL
|2nd
|$13,750
|Emmer, Thomas
|Republican
|MN
|6th
|$18,500
|Farenthold, Blake
|Republican
|TX
|27th
|$19,000
|Ferguson, Anderson
|Republican
|GA
|3rd
|$7,000
|Fitzpatrick, Brian**
|Republican
|PA
|8th
|$32,600
|Fleischmann, Chuck
|Republican
|TN
|3rd
|$18,000
|Flores, Bill
|Republican
|TX
|17th
|$40,500
|Fortenberry, Jeff
|Republican
|NE
|1st
|$3,500
|Foxx, Virginia
|Republican
|NC
|5th
|$13,250
|Franks, Trent
|Republican
|AZ
|8th
|$16,500
|Frelinghuysen, Rodney
|Republican
|NJ
|11th
|$55,456
|Gaetz, Matt
|Republican
|FL
|1st
|$7,000
|Gallagher, Mike
|Republican
|WI
|8th
|$16,019
|Garrett, Tom*
|Republican
|VA
|5th
|$3,250
|Gibbs, Robert
|Republican
|OH
|7th
|$8,000
|Gohmert, Louie
|Republican
|TX
|1st
|$8,000
|Goodlatte, Bob
|Republican
|VA
|6th
|$73,950
|Gosar, Paul
|Republican
|AZ
|4th
|$2,000
|Gowdy, Harold
|Republican
|SC
|4th
|$15,750
|Granger, Kay
|Republican
|TX
|12th
|$15,000
|Graves, John
|Republican
|GA
|14th
|$34,000
|Graves, Sam
|Republican
|MO
|6th
|$31,000
|Griffith, Tim
|Republican
|AR
|2nd
|$16,915
|Griffith, Morgan
|Republican
|VA
|9th
|$36,500
|Grothman, Glenn
|Republican
|WI
|6th
|$10,600
|Guthrie, Steven
|Republican
|KY
|2nd
|$81,500
|Harper, Gregg
|Republican
|MS
|3rd
|$33,800
|Harriis, Andy
|Republican
|MD
|1st
|$3,000
|Hartzler, Vicki
|Republican
|MO
|4th
|$10,500
|Hensarling, Jeb
|Republican
|TX
|5th
|$10,000
|Hice, Jody
|Republican
|GA
|10th
|$6,000
|Higgins, Clay
|Republican
|LA
|3rd
|$300
|Holding, George
|Republican
|NC
|2nd
|$31,100
|Hollingsworth, Trey
|Republican
|IN
|9th
|$10,000
|Hudson, Richard
|Republican
|NC
|8th
|$45,400
|Huizenga, Bill
|Republican
|MI
|2nd
|$7,500
|Hultgreen, Randy
|Republican
|IL
|14th
|$10,000
|Hunter, Duncan
|Republican
|CA
|50th
|$19,000
|Hurd, William
|Republican
|TX
|23rd
|$63,000
|Issa, Darrell
|Republican
|CA
|49th
|$66,275
|Jenkins, Lynn
|Republican
|KS
|2nd
|$34,750
|Jenkins, Evan
|Republican
|WV
|3rd
|$10,000
|Johnson, Bill
|Republican
|OH
|6th
|$56,500
|Johnson, Sam
|Republican
|TX
|3rd
|$16,700
|Jordan, James
|Republican
|OH
|4th
|$24,750
|Joyce, David
|Republican
|OH
|14th
|$16,500
|Katko, John
|Republican
|NY
|24th
|$32,250
|Kelly, Trent
|Republican
|MS
|1st
|$3,300
|Kelly, Mike
|Republican
|PA
|3rd
|$34,700
|King, Steve
|Republican
|IA
|4th
|$20,500
|King, Peter
|Republican
|NY
|2nd
|$9,000
|Kinzinger, Adam
|Republican
|IL
|16th
|$75,250
|Knight, Steve
|Republican
|CA
|25th
|$32,500
|Kustoff, David
|Republican
|TN
|8th
|$16,300
|Labrador, Raul
|Republican
|ID
|1st
|$10,000
|LaHood, Darin
|Republican
|IL
|18th
|$15,500
|LaMalfa, Doug
|Republican
|CA
|1st
|$5,000
|Lamborn, Doug
|Republican
|CO
|5th
|$28,400
|Lance, Leonard
|Republican
|NJ
|7th
|$43,000
|Latta, Bob
|Republican
|OH
|5th
|$91,000
|Lewis, Jason
|Republican
|MN
|2nd
|$10,500
|LoBiondo, Frank
|Republican
|NJ
|2nd
|$14,500
|Long, Billy
|Republican
|MO
|7th
|$57,250
|Loudermilk, Barry
|Republican
|GA
|11th
|$8,000
|Love, Mia
|Republican
|UT
|4th
|$16,500
|Lucas, Frank
|Republican
|OK
|3rd
|$14,500
|Luetkemeyer, Blaine
|Republican
|MO
|3rd
|$21,000
|MacArthur, Tom
|Republican
|NJ
|3rd
|$19,000
|Marchant, Kenny
|Republican
|TX
|24th
|$12,000
|Marshall, Roger
|Republican
|KS
|1st
|$20,500
|Massie, Thomas
|Republican
|KY
|4th
|$2,750
|Mast, Brian
|Republican
|FL
|18th
|$10,500
|McCarthy, Kevin
|Republican
|CA
|23rd
|$99,100
|McCaul, Michael
|Republican
|TX
|10th
|$37,200
|McHenry, Patrick
|Republican
|NC
|10th
|$51,000
|McKinley, David
|Republican
|WV
|1st
|$24,500
|McSally, Martha
|Republican
|AZ
|2nd
|$40,500
|Meadows, Mark
|Republican
|NC
|11th
|$4,000
|Meehan, Patrick
|Republican
|PA
|7th
|$64,200
|Messer, Luke
|Republican
|IN
|6th
|$18,750
|Mitchell, Paul**
|Republican
|MI
|10th
|$10,000
|McMorris-Rogers, Cathy**
|Republican
|WA
|5th
|$75,900
|Moolenaar, John
|Republican
|MI
|4th
|$12,500
|Mooney, Alexander
|Republican
|WV
|2nd
|$6,000
|Mullin, Markwayne
|Republican
|OK
|2nd
|$47,250
|Murphy, Timothy
|Republican
|PA
|18th
|$26,000
|Newhouse, Daniel
|Republican
|WA
|4th
|$10,000
|Noem, Kristi
|Republican
|SD
|1st
|$38,200
|Nunes, Devin
|Republican
|CA
|22nd
|$37,750
|Olson, Pete
|Republican
|TX
|22nd
|$57,500
|Palazzo, Steven
|Republican
|MS
|4th
|$11,100
|Palmer, Gary
|Republican
|AL
|6th
|$2,000
|Paulsen, Erik
|Republican
|MN
|3rd
|$50,500
|Pearce, Steve
|Republican
|NM
|2nd
|$20,400
|Perry, Scott
|Republican
|PA
|4th
|$17,000
|Poe, Ted
|Republican
|TX
|2nd
|$23,000
|Poliquin, Bruce
|Republican
|ME
|2nd
|$47,500
|Posey, Bill
|Republican
|FL
|8th
|$3,000
|Ratcliffe, John
|Republican
|TX
|4th
|$24,500
|Reed, Thomas
|Republican
|NY
|23rd
|$31,500
|Renacci, Jim
|Republican
|OH
|16th
|$48,000
|Rice, Hugh
|Republican
|SC
|7th
|$18,500
|Roby, Martha
|Republican
|AL
|2nd
|$33,200
|Roe, Phil
|Republican
|TN
|1st
|$500
|Rogers, Mike
|Republican
|AL
|3rd
|$25,000
|Rogers, Hal
|Republican
|KY
|5th
|$12,500
|Rohrabacher, Dana
|Republican
|CA
|48th
|$1,350
|Rokita, Todd
|Republican
|IN
|4th
|$20,200
|Rooney, Laurence
|Republican
|FL
|19th
|$16,625
|Rooney, Tom
|Republican
|FL
|17th
|$19,000
|Roskam, Peter
|Republican
|IL
|6th
|$33,600
|Ross, Dennis
|Republican
|FL
|15th
|$17,000
|Rothfus, Keith
|Republican
|PA
|12th
|$30,900
|Rouzer, David
|Republican
|NC
|7th
|$15,000
|Royce, Edward
|Republican
|CA
|39th
|$14,000
|Russell, Steven
|Republican
|OK
|5th
|$16,450
|Rutherford, John
|Republican
|FL
|4th
|$6,000
|Scalise, Steve
|Republican
|LA
|1st
|$121,750
|Schweikert, David
|Republican
|AZ
|6th
|$4,000
|Scott, James
|Republican
|GA
|8th
|$6,000
|Sensenbrenner, Jim
|Republican
|WI
|5th
|$30,000
|Sessions, Pete
|Republican
|TX
|32nd
|$40,400
|Shimkus, John
|Republican
|IL
|15th
|$104,425
|Shuster, Bill
|Republican
|PA
|9th
|$35,500
|Smith, Jason
|Republican
|MO
|8th
|$47,500
|Smith, Adrian
|Republican
|NE
|3rd
|$28,500
|Smith, Christopher
|Republican
|NJ
|4th
|$6,000
|Smith, Lamar
|Republican
|TX
|21st
|$56,200
|Smucker, Lloyd
|Republican
|PA
|16th
|$8,000
|Stewart, Chris
|Republican
|UT
|2nd
|$12,500
|Stivers, Steve
|Republican
|OH
|15th
|$27,000
|Taylor, Scott**
|Republican
|VA
|2nd
|$14,000
|Tenney, Claudia
|Republican
|NY
|22nd
|$8,500
|Thompson, Glenn
|Republican
|PA
|5th
|$16,500
|Thornberry, Mac
|Republican
|TX
|13th
|$32,025
|Tiberi, Patrick
|Republican
|OH
|12th
|$53,250
|Tipton, Scott
|Republican
|CO
|3rd
|$23,500
|Trott, Dave
|Republican
|MI
|11th
|$12,500
|Turner, Mike
|Republican
|OH
|10th
|$6,000
|Upton, Fred
|Republican
|MI
|6th
|$108,250
|Valadao, David
|Republican
|CA
|21st
|$37,400
|Wagner, Ann
|Republican
|MO
|2nd
|$45,750
|Walberg, Timothy
|Republican
|MI
|7th
|$38,500
|Walden, Gregory
|Republican
|OR
|2nd
|$155,100
|Walker, Bradley
|Republican
|NC
|6th
|$16,750
|Walorski, Jackie
|Republican
|IN
|2nd
|$21,250
|Walters, Mimi
|Republican
|CA
|45th
|$47,450
|Weber, Randy
|Republican
|TX
|14th
|$4,000
|Webster, Daniel
|Republican
|FL
|11th
|$2,500
|Wenstrup, Brad
|Republican
|OH
|2nd
|$9,400
|Westerman, Bruce
|Republican
|AR
|4th
|$11,000
|Williams, Roger
|Republican
|TX
|25th
|$5,500
|Wilson, Joe
|Republican
|SC
|2nd
|$11,500
|Wittman, Rob
|Republican
|VA
|1st
|$11,050
|Womack, Steve
|Republican
|AR
|3rd
|$15,500
|Woodall, Rob
|Republican
|GA
|7th
|$9,250
|Yoho, Ted
|Republican
|FL:
|3rd
|$4,000
|Young, Don
|Republican
|AK
|1st
|$28,650
|Young, David
|Republican
|IA
|3rd
|$41,750
*Data for this representative obtained from the Virginia Public Access Project.
**Data for this representative obtained from Open Secrets.
US Senate (seats available in 2018 in bold)
|MEMBER
|PARTY
|STATE
|TOTAL
|Alexander, Lamar
|Republican
|TN
|$86,400
|Barrasso, John
|Republican
|WY
|$63,000
|Blunt, Roy
|Republican
|MO
|$185,550
|Boozman, John
|Republican
|AR
|$56,450
|Burr, Richard
|Republican
|NC
|$58,500
|Capito, Shelley
|Republican
|WV
|$24,675
|Cassidy, Bill
|Republican
|LA
|$34,909
|Cochran, Thad
|Republican
|MS
|$123,750
|Collins, Susan
|Republican
|ME
|$57,550
|Corker, Bob
|Republican
|TN
|$43,600
|Cornyn, John
|Republican
|TX
|$148,800
|Cotton, Tom
|Republican
|AR
|$70,025
|Crapo, Mike
|Republican
|ID
|$11,000
|Cruz, Ted
|Republican
|TX
|$40,840
|Daines, Steve
|Republican
|MT
|$38,700
|Enzi, Mike
|Republican
|WY
|$45,100
|Ernst, Joni
|Republican
|IA
|$28,200
|Fischer, Debra
|Republican
|NE
|$21,850
|Flake, Jeff
|Republican
|AZ
|$27,955
|Gardner, Cory
|Republican
|CO
|$95,023
|Graham, Lindsey
|Republican
|SC
|$74,522
|Grassley, Chuck
|Republican
|IA
|$135,125
|Hatch, Orrin
|Republican
|UT
|$106,750
|Heller, Dean
|Republican
|NV
|$78,950
|Hoeven, John
|Republican
|ND
|$25,800
|Inhofe, Jim
|Republican
|OK
|$38,000
|Johnson, Ron
|Republican
|WI
|$123,652
|Kennedy, John
|Republican
|LA
|$1,000
|Lankford, James
|Republican
|OK
|$21,000
|Lee, Mike
|Republican
|UT
|$60,913
|McCain, John
|Republican
|AZ
|$84,125
|McConnell, Mitch
|Republican
|KY
|$251,110
|Moran, Jerry
|Republican
|KS
|$130,950
|Murkowski, Lisa
|Republican
|AK
|$66,250
|Perdue, David
|Republican
|GA
|$37,000
|Portman, Rob
|Republican
|OH
|$89,350
|Risch, Jim
|Republican
|ID
|$27,000
|Roberts, Pat
|Republican
|KS
|$100,200
|Rounds, Mike
|Republican
|SD
|$40,166
|Rubio, Marco
|Republican
|FL
|$75,535
|Sasse, Benjamin
|Republican
|NE
|$31,800
|Scott, Tim
|Republican
|SC
|$60,200
|Shelby, Richard
|Republican
|AL
|$27,000
|Strange, Luther
|Republican
|AL
|$0*
|Sullivan, Daniel
|Republican
|AK
|$10,550
|Thune, John
|Republican
|SD
|$215,000
|Tillis, Thom
|Republican
|NC
|$41,220
|Toomey, Patrick
|Republican
|PA
|$143,456
|Wicker, Roger
|Republican
|MS
|$151,800
|Young, Todd
|Republican
|IN
|$28,670
*Senator Strange was appointed to Congress in February 2017 to fill Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ seat.